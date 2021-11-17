MURRAY — Murray State’s KJ Williams was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week after a vote of the league’s sports information directors.
The junior from Cleveland, Mississippi helped the Racers start the season 2-0 in the first week of the 2021-22 season by averaging 22.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while hitting 81.0 percent (17-of-21) from the field, 71.4 percent (5-of-7) from 3-point range and 60 percent (3-of-5) from the free throw line.
In the Racers’ season-opener against Cumberland, Williams had a career-high 32 points on 12-of-13 shooting (5-of-6 3-pointers) while also hitting 3-of-4 free throws. He added five rebounds in just 22 minutes of action. The 32 points are the sixth-most by a Division I player this season. In the team’s win over Bellarmine, Williams hit 5-of-8 shots on his way to 10 points, while also adding seven rebounds, an assist, block and steal.
