MURRAY — Following their first back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2010 and 2011, Murray State football had 11 members named All-OVC for the 2021 season. Freshman DJ Williams was named Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year following his first season under center for the Racers.
After taking over as starter halfway through the season, Williams finished with 1,020 yards and three touchdowns through the air to go with 532 yards on 6.4 yards-per-carry and six touchdowns on the ground.
In total, the Racers had four first team members, six second team members, and Williams was named to the all-newcomer team.
Offensive linemen Levi Nesler and Jacob Vance both earned their second consecutive all-OVC first team nods. Wide Receiver LaMartez Brooks joins the Nesler and Vance on the first team as he pulled in 33 catches for 447 yards and a touchdown on the year.
Cornerback Marcis Floyd was the lone defensive player for the Racers named to the first team. Floyd totaled 40 tackles on the year with three sacks to go along with two interceptions, one of which he returned 90 yards for a score against Tennessee Tech.
Damonta Witherspoon was named to the second team after leading the Racers in rushing with 912 yards and touchdowns with eight. The redshirt freshman averaged 82.91 yards per game on 212 attempts this season.
Defensive players Ethan Edmondson, Eric Samuta, and Darnel Victor were all named to the second team. Edmundson finished the year with 16 total tackles with two tackles for loss. Samuta led the Racers with 77 total tackles on the season with four being for a loss. The linebacker also forced three fumbles to go along with two pass breakups. Victor had 26 tackles on the season with 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
Kicker Aaron Baum and return specialist Malik Honeycutt were both named second team on the special team’s side. Baum made 12 kicks on the year with his longest being 58 yards and being perfect inside of 30 yards.
Honeycutt continued his success as a punt returner this season after returning 11 punts for 125 yards and a score. On kickoffs, Honeycutt averaged 21 yards per return on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.