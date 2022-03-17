MURRAY — The United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) named Murray State’s KJ Williams to its All-District-4 Team as announced from their home office in Zionsville, Indiana.

 District-4 of the USBWA is drawn from the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.  

 Williams is joined on the team by Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith of Auburn,  Iverson Molinar of Mississippi State, Scotty Pippen Jr., of Vanderbilt, Jaden Shackelford of Alabama and Malachi Smith of Chattanooga.

 With a very strong month of February, Williams jumped to the front of the pack and was named the Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference after leading the league with a scoring average of 18.2 points per game and also in total points (583). Williams was second in the conference in total rebounds (275) and rebound average (8.6) and he was the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week twice and won five OVC Player of the Week honors. His career-high scoring game was 39 points at Tennessee State. He also produced 11 double-doubles this season. 

The Racers are 30-2 record and are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament where they take on San Francisco Thursday night in Indianapolis.

 

2021-22 USBWA 

ALL-DISTRICT-4 TEAM

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Malachi Smith, Chattanooga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

KJ Williams, Murray State

 

Player of the Year: Oscar Tsheibwe, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn