MURRAY — The United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) named Murray State’s KJ Williams to its All-District-4 Team as announced from their home office in Zionsville, Indiana.
District-4 of the USBWA is drawn from the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Williams is joined on the team by Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith of Auburn, Iverson Molinar of Mississippi State, Scotty Pippen Jr., of Vanderbilt, Jaden Shackelford of Alabama and Malachi Smith of Chattanooga.
With a very strong month of February, Williams jumped to the front of the pack and was named the Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference after leading the league with a scoring average of 18.2 points per game and also in total points (583). Williams was second in the conference in total rebounds (275) and rebound average (8.6) and he was the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week twice and won five OVC Player of the Week honors. His career-high scoring game was 39 points at Tennessee State. He also produced 11 double-doubles this season.
The Racers are 30-2 record and are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament where they take on San Francisco Thursday night in Indianapolis.
2021-22 USBWA
ALL-DISTRICT-4 TEAM
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Malachi Smith, Chattanooga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
KJ Williams, Murray State
Player of the Year: Oscar Tsheibwe, Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
