MURRAY — Behind a monster night from KJ Williams, the Murray State Racers blitzed past the Tennessee State Tigers 73-53 in Thursday night action in the Ohio Valley Conference at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The Racers evened their overall mark at 7-7 and improved to 4-5 in the OVC on back-to-back wins. MSU ends a four-game home stand at The Bank when Belmont Bruins come to town Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Williams scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-3 from the 3-point line and he added six free throws in eight tries. His 16 rebounds tied his career-high. Devin Gilmore scored 12 points in 24 minutes off the bench to go with five rebounds. Chico Carter, Jr., hit a pair of threes off the bench for 10 points.
In the first half, the Tigers had a 15-14 lead 13 minutes into the game before the Racers finished the half on a 17-7 run for a 31-22 lead. With 16:07 remaining in the game, TSU cut the Racers lead to nine, but Gilmore, Williams and Carter combined for three baskets in a row to push it back to a 14-point lead at 13:35. Carter drilled a 3-pointer at 3:54 and Gilmore scored soon after for a 22-point lead, the largest of the game for the Racers at 3:04 when the score was 66-44.KJ Williams
The Racers dominated the rebound stat 45-25, as they limited the Tigers to only four offensive rebounds. The Racers shot 48 percent from the field (26-of-54) and held TSU to 31 percent (16-of-52). MSU was good from the free throw line in making 16-of-21 for 76 percent.
Game Notes
The Racers now lead the all-time series with TSU 57-17 and they are 32-6 at home. MSU has won the last six in the series. This is the only regular-season meeting between the two.
KJ Williams scored 25 points for the single-game best for the Racers this season in 14 games. This was his sixth game of scoring 20 or more points at MSU.
Williams now has 856 points in 78 games at MSU as he eyes becoming the 48th member of the MSU 1000-Point Club. Tevin Brown already joined the club in December and his career total is now at 1,147 in 79 games.
The previous career-high for Williams was 23 points at the Gulf Coast Showcase (11-26-19). He tied his career-high with 16 rebounds, same as he had at Eastern Illinois (1-17-19). The last Racer to grab 15 or more rebounds was Anthony Smith against Belmont (1-23-20). Williams made a run at the CFSB Center rebound record. The record is 18, by James Singleton against EIU in 2003 and Jarvis Williams against Southeast Missouri in 2013.
