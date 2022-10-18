GREEN BAY, Wisc. — A few weeks ago, it appeared former Murray State standout Quincy Williams’ second season with the New York Jets might be over.
The starting linebacker had sustained a serious ankle injury that, at first, was being seen as season threatening. Thankfully, for the former Jacksonville draft pick, that was not the case, and he was back to action Sunday at Green Bay.
He made the most of that return, too. Williams was the Jets’ leading tackler in Sunday’s surprisingly-easy 27-10 win over the host Packers and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field.
That leaves the Jets at 4-2 on the season, a much better than many observers were expecting at this point. Williams, who became a force last season, his first with the Jets, was a big reason for their success Sunday as he recorded 14 total tackles, eight of which were solo.
“When he had his injury, it looked at least from my perspective, it looked really bad,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Williams. “We dodged a bullet, he dodged a bullet. We thought it was going to be much worst, but credit to him, he has been working his tail off to get back.”
Williams’ brother, Quinnen, is a defensive lineman for the Jets and had a huge day himself on Sunday. Quinnen had five tackles, recorded two sacks, had two tackles for loss, registered three quarterback hits, forced a fumble and blocked a field-goal attempt.
