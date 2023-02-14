Turley assists record

Murray State guard Macey Turley sends a pass toward a teammate Sunday against Evansville at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — Murray High alum Macey Turley put her name in the Murray State women’s basketball record books again on Sunday.

Having achieved the most games of scoring in double digits a few games ago, the fifth-year senior also had the school’s all-time assists mark in front of her, having become one of three Racers to have passed the 500 mark. It did not take long in Sunday’s 80-60 win over Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville at the CFSB Center.

Tags

Recommended for you