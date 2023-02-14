MURRAY — Murray High alum Macey Turley put her name in the Murray State women’s basketball record books again on Sunday.
Having achieved the most games of scoring in double digits a few games ago, the fifth-year senior also had the school’s all-time assists mark in front of her, having become one of three Racers to have passed the 500 mark. It did not take long in Sunday’s 80-60 win over Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville at the CFSB Center.
With a pass that led to teammate Cayson Conner’s layup with 2:54 left in the second quarter, Turley passed assistant coach Amber Guffy with her 513th assist. Conner’s basket put the Racers up 42-27 as they would go on to win and end a miserable seven-game losing streak.
“That sounds pretty good,” Turley said of having the assists mark to herself. The pass to Conner was her third of five assists she would record on a day she also scored 15 points.
Her accomplishment immediately produced a large image on The Bank’s video boards, showing her in No. 14 uniform with “513” displayed in large numbers. However, that paled in importance to her.
“More than anything … more than records being broken … I’m just glad to get the win.”
After Turley crossed the 500 mark after a loss at Indiana State — the same team that extended the losing streak to seven on Friday night in Murray —she sang a similar tune.
“Obviously, you can’t do it without teammates. It makes it easier when you have a post presence like (last year’s Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and likely All-Valley selection forward Katelyn Young) dominating the paint. Plus, whenever you have shooters like (guards) Jordyn (Hughes) and Briley (Pena), along with slashers like (fellow Murray High alum guard Alexis) Burpo, yeah, it definitely makes it easier,” Turley said. “The assist, though, is all about the teammates … me passing the ball to them and them knocking down shots.”
