MURRAY — While Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm is the main guest on the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103,7 this time of year, others can appear as well.
That was the case Monday when Murray State Associate Director of Athletics/Communications and Public Relations Dave Winder took the guest ’s seat to discuss some big events over the next month at the CFSB Center in relation to the Murray State basketball program. And it starts with a big deal on Thursday night as the Racer men play their first-ever game in Missouri Valley Conference play against Illinois State in a game set for a 7:00 tip at The Bank.
“You know? The Missouri Valley opener comes around only one time and it is going to be a truly historic night,” Winder said, noting that early-arriving fans will get a special treat, one that will fit perfectly with the planned “White Out” as fans are asked to wear white shirts.
“CFSB will be giving away t-shirts to the first 5,000 fans. Now, we still are encouraging you to wear something white in case you don’t get a shirt because, hopefully, we’re going to have far more than just 5,000 there. We’re really excited about it.”
Winder also said that a similar promotion is being planned for the Racer women’s Valley opener on Dec. 30 against Illinois-Chicago at The Bank.
Between that, there will be a special night of festivities on Dec. 16 when the Popeye’s Battle of the Border is resurrected as former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay makes a return to Murray for a men’s game. That is also going to give fans a chance to participate in two promotions, both designed to less fortunate families during the Christmas season.
One is going to be what is being billed as “Toy Night,” with fans being encouraged to bring a new toy that will benefit the Max’s 641 Towing for Toys drive that has helped children and their families throughout Murray and Calloway County for several years. Winder said toys will be collected at the Gate B entrance of The Bank.
At the same time, fans will have a chance to participate in something that was created last year as an attempt to bring brightness to children and their families in Mayfield and Marshall County after the deadly Dec. 10 tornado. It was the Teddy Bear Toss and, as Winder said, it went much better than for what organizers had hoped.
“It was just amazing. We were honestly hoping for a couple hundred that day and it wound up taking a long time to get a hold of all of the teddy bears and stuffed animals from off of the floor,” he recalled as fans walked to the edge of the court and let fly with their gifts. The final total from the inaugural Toss was 1,222. Only soft, furry animals are requested for the Toss, not hard plastic ones.
In addition, Dec. 13 is set aside for the women’s version of the Battle of the Border with Peay. It is also designated as “Christmas Theme Night,” and more information on this will be available soon.
