MURRAY — While Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm is the main guest on the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103,7 this time of year, others can appear as well.

That was the case Monday when Murray State Associate Director of Athletics/Communications and Public Relations Dave Winder took the guest ’s seat to discuss some big events over the next month at the CFSB Center in relation to the Murray State basketball program. And it starts with a big deal on Thursday night as the Racer men play their first-ever game in Missouri Valley Conference play against Illinois State in a game set for a 7:00 tip at The Bank.