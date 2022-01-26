MURRAY — The Murray State Racer men’s basketball team is having a big 2021-22 season with an 18-2 record after a Monday night home win over Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Earlier that day, when the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top-25 Poll was released, the Racers received 10 votes and were 34th nationally. Additionally on Monday, the Racers were No. 33 in the NCAA Net Rankings, No. 48 in the Ken Pomeroy Rankings and No. 5 in the CollegeInsider.com Poll.
Playing a competitive schedule, the Racers tangled with No. 1 Auburn (Dec. 22) and battled to a 71-58 defeat and have quality wins this season over Belmont, Chattanooga, James Madison, Memphis and Middle Tennessee.
If Murray State can break into the AP Top-25, it will be the first since March 2015 when the team had an Ohio Valley Conference record 25-game winning streak, led by MSU Hall of Famer Cameron Payne, a current member of the NBA’s defending Western Conference champions, the Phoenix Suns.
The next challenge for the Racers is a Thursday road game with Tech at 6 p.m. in the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.
