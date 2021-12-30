MURRAY — Following last Wednesday’s 71-58 loss at No. 10 Auburn, many of the Murray State men’s basketball team’s personnel went separate ways for a few precious days to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Head Coach Matt McMahon said many of the players were taken from Auburn Arena in Auburn, Alabama by their families, who had attended the game. Some headed to nearby Atlanta to take flights home, but, all in all, he said everything went smooth and everyone was able to properly celebrate this important time.
By Sunday, everyone was back in Murray, and it was back to business. McMahon said a practice session went very well, then he gathered his players for a meeting to discuss what is ahead, the Ohio Valley Conference season, and he put it in simple terms for his Racers, 10-2 with wins over such programs as preseason-top 10 Memphis and strong James Madison and UT Chattanooga teams.
“I laid it all out and put the league standings on the board,” he told Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on Monday’s ‘Hey Coach’ show in front of a bigger-than-usual throng of Racers fans at the Big Apple Grill and Bar in Murray. “All 10 teams (in the OVC) are 0-0.”
In other words, while what has happened so far has been very positive, especially after a tough 13-13 campaign last season, it really does not matter much. What matters is what starts tonight when the Racers begin OVC play against what McMahon said is a dangerous Southeast Missouri team at 7 at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Southeast is only 5-8 so far, but McMahon said that is quite deceiving.
“On their opening night, they came right out and boom! They put up 99 points on the road at (frequent NCAA Tournament participant) Missouri State and beat them,” he said, explaining that the Redhawks are also much different in their makeup from last year (when the Racers swept Southeast in a pair of lopsided contests). They’ve got a lot of explosiveness this year in their back court and they’re playing faster than any team in our league, so that’s a little different from the team they had last year, which was a slow-it-down and grind-it-out type of team.
“This is a very up-tempo and very explosive offensive team.They play with four guards quite a bit and run a lot of ball-screen offense, so we’re going to have to be locked in and ready to go.”
McMahon said Southeast returns a previous All-OVC selection in guard Chris Harris (11.4 points per game), while another guard, Eric Reed Jr., is also a familiar face to the Racers and is averaging 14.3 ppg so far this year.
However, McMahon said the player that is most catching his eye is guard Phillip Russell, a transfer from Saint Louis, who, at 6-5, poses potential problems out front because he can gain clear lines of sight to the basket from long range against smaller opponents. Averaging a team-best 14.6 ppg this season, he is also hitting 45% of his 3-pointers.
“They can put up a lot of points on you in a hurry,” McMahon said of the Redhawks, who also are proving that they can hurt teams at the charity stripe, averaging a solid 73.6% as team. “One of our goals in every game is to win the free-throw line and certainly that is an emphasis for us for making improvement (Murray State is shooting 65.2% as a team this season), but one thing we’ve done well is we have kept the opponent off the line because we’ve been pretty disciplined on the defensive end.”
The Racers will be looking to get their offense back on track after not being able to hit shots at Auburn. Murray State entered that game averaging about 86 points per game, which was sixth in the nation. The Tigers blocked 10 Racer shots, which helped explain Murray State’s 31% success rate on two-point shots.
However, there was one Racer that did not seem to have any problems finding and making shots. Junior guard Tevin Brown, who had a big night in his home state with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting overall and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, and was named OVC Player of the Week for the third straight week.
Brown has now dropped 291 bombs on opponents in his Racer career, which ranks fourth all-time in the conference and leaves him only 28 shy of the conference record.
Tonight’s game can be heard on the flagship station for Racer Athletics, FROGGY 103.7.
