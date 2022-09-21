MURRAY — During his weekly Ohio Valley Conference Zoom meeting Tuesday morning, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked to recall his time in the OVC, which has been a big part of his 35 years in coaching.

One of the first names his mentioned was Bob Spoo, who led the program at Eastern Illinois —  this week’s opponent for the Racers — for several years and now is watching one of his former players — Chris Wilkerson — lead the Panthers. 