MURRAY — During his weekly Ohio Valley Conference Zoom meeting Tuesday morning, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked to recall his time in the OVC, which has been a big part of his 35 years in coaching.
One of the first names his mentioned was Bob Spoo, who led the program at Eastern Illinois — this week’s opponent for the Racers — for several years and now is watching one of his former players — Chris Wilkerson — lead the Panthers.
“First of all, the relationship with the OVC has been incredible and I’ve been fortunate enough now to be at two different schools in the OVC (Eastern Kentucky, now in the ASUN, and Murray State) and I’ve been blessed and fortunate to be part of it, and it means a lot to me this season,” Hood said with this being Murray State’s last season in the OVC as it will head to the Missouri Valley Football Conference next season.
Then, he started naming names.
“Being (an assistant) with (Eastern legend) Roy Kidd, I saw some of the great rivalries with Roy Kidd and Bob Spoo and Roy Kidd and Jack Harbaugh (Western Kentucky)and Roy Kidd and Boots Donnelly (Middle Tennessee),” he said, recalling a day where he was not too thrilled with the program he now runs. “I vividly remember being on Coach Kidd’s staff (in 1995) and going to Murray and we had a pretty big, I want to say 17 or 18, 19-game win streak, and Murray beat us and I realized, ‘Wow! That must have been pretty good,’ because they stormed the field and tore down the goal posts.
“I remember that and I also vividly remember playing at Eastern Illinois in the snow for a (OVC) championship (in 2015, when Hood was Eastern’s head coach), so there are a lot of memories of the OVC and ‘very blessed to be a part of it and excited to play in it this last season.”
The Racers and Panthers will both be looking to change their fortunes when kickoff arrives at 4 Saturday afternoon at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Both teams are 0-3 after enduring very difficult schedules.
The Racers have had to deal with two FBS programs — Texas Tech and Ball State — and one that will be at that level next year, former OVC member Jacksonville State.
Meanwhile, the Panthers have played one FBS program (Northern Illinois) and two highly-ranked FCS programs (UT Chattanooga and Illinois State)and had good moments in those games.
