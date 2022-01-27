MURRAY — Not too many things went wrong for Murray State in Monday night’s 79-53 men’s basketball win over Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee Tech at the CFSB Center.
However, there were some things that Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon and his staff saw that they would like to improve before they meet the Golden Eagles again tonight in Cookeville, Tennessee. For starters, the Racers (18-2 overall, 7-0 in OVC play) fell behind, 11-2, as they started flat before quickly regaining their form after a timeout about four minutes into the contest.
Also, for the second straight game, the Racers did not shoot well from the outside, hitting 20% from 3-point range. Still, with his team grabbing 18 offensive rebounds and turning those into 20 points, the issues from long range were not that big of a deal.
“That’s an effort stat. We got almost 50% of our misses, which is hard to do,” McMahon said, emphasizing forward KJ Williams getting seven of those offensive boards on a night he ended with 21 points and 11 total rebounds. “That’s back-to-back games now where he’s had a total of 15 offensive rebounds. That’s tremendous.”
Williams was one of three players to score in double figures Monday against Tech (5-13, 2-3 OVC) with guards Tevin Brown (14 points) and Justice Hill (11) being the others. However, the Racers also had two others — forward DJ Burns and guard Trae Hannibal — score eight, continuing a season-long theme, scoring balance.
Hannibal was also part of a huge bench effort as the Racers scored 25 points from its reserve players, who McMahon said were particularly important in the first half.
“I especially thought Trae, (forward Nick McMullen and guard DaQuan Smith) gave us great minutes. I want to say that it was something like 15-0 in bench points at the half and that’s because of the energy they played with. I thought that was a big key for us,” McMahon said of that trio, who combined for 21 of the 25 bench points Monday.
The Racers’ defense against Tech also shined, especially in the final 16 minutes of the first half. Murray State allowed Tech to score only nine points after its strong start and went to halftime with a 38-20 lead.
For the game, the Racers converted 15 Tech turnovers into 19 points and limited a Golden Eagle team that hit 14 3-pointers in a 20-point win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to a miserable 2-of-24 night from trey range (8.3%).
“I think when you’re building a team, you don’t always want to beat people one way because, on that night that you don’t have it (especially from 3-point range), you’re done,” McMahon said. “That’s back-to-back nights we haven’t shot it from three as we’re capable but we have found other ways to win.”
McMahon also addressed how Monday was his team’s sixth game in 11 days, perhaps never undertaken in Murray State’s storied history. He said the wear and tear from that stretch might explain the drop in 3-point success, but he also said his players were not using that as an excuse.
“They’re in the weight room lifting right now,” he said after Monday’s game. “We’ve got a tough group. They work hard and they’ll be ready to roll (tonight).”
Tipoff is 6 p.m. and the game can be heard on FROGGY 103.7.
