MURRAY — In typical coach fashion, Murray State Head Softball Coach Kara Amundson does not even moderately mention the idea of a No. 1 seed for her team in next week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
She wants her Racers concentrating fully on the important things ... hitting, defense, pitching, situational base running and more. However, that is not to say that even she is not thinking about the possibility of the Racers entering next week’s event as the No. 1 seed for the first time in the program’s history.
“I think the highest position we’ve ever gotten is third, so either 1 or 2, it’s still the highest position we’ve ever had going into the tournament,” Amundson said Wednesday as her team prepared for this weekend’s series at Racer Field with Morehead State that will end the Racers’ regular season.
Murray State is 35-14-1 overall, but 19-6 in OVC play, one game behind Belmont for first. And, at least from how the season has gone, it would seem the Racers have a very good chance to jump the Bruins.
Morehead is 6-18, next to last in the conference, while Belmont faces traditional OVC power Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardaeau, Missouri. If Murray State and Belmont emerge from the weekend tied, the Racers will be No, 1 next week in Oxford, Alabama because they went 2-for-3 against Belmont in the teams’ one meeting in Nashville.
“It’s also a double bye in either of those scenarios (1 or 2) but, selfishly, greedily, of course, we want to be the No. 1 seed,” she said. “That would be the first championship and would be a nice notch in our program’s belt, but it also would be a big notch, not only for the kids ending their careers this season, but to keep creating the culture here for us.”
Ace Hannah James has received most of the accolades in the circle, but Amundson said the exploits of No. 2 arm Jenna Veber have been as important. Veber is a solid 14-7 and delivered big last weekend in the Racers’ sweep of Tennessee Tech.
Also, a new threat is emerging in the Racer offense in the form of catcher Taylor Jackson, who had a grand slam in a 10-1 win Saturday at Cookeville.
Murray State begins its series with Morehead Saturday at 4 p.m. The series concludes with a doubleheader, starting at noon Sunday. Admission is free.
