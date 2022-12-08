MURRAY — As the transfer portal for college football opened several days ago, a name with which Murray State fans are familiar appeared.
According to the social media site Redshirtsports, Damonta Witherspoon, the Racers top running back each season since arriving in 2020, has placed his name in the portal. The window for players from Football Championship Subdivision schools to enter the portal opened on Nov. 21.
Witherspoon was a redshirt-sophomore this past season and was hampered by an ankle injury that developed in the final preseason scrimmage a week before the Racers opened the season at Texas Tech. Early in the second quarter of that game, Witherspoon hobbled from the field after re-injuring the ankle.
He seemed to regain his form in a loss at Southeastern Louisiana in Week 5 when he rushed for 74 yards on 17 carries, but then seemed to develop issues with the next few games. Head Coach Dean Hood said, for the first time this season, Witherspoon seemed to “be the real Spoon” in Week 8 in a loss at Lindenwood. There, Witherspoon gained 157 yards, a career high, on 28 carries, spearheading a Racer attack that amassed 292 yards on the ground.
He followed that with games of 99 and 80 yards each in the Racers’ two wins of the season against Tennessee State and Robert Morris. He scored his only touchdown of the season on a 20-yard jaunt against Robert Morris before ending the year with a hard-earned 88 yards on 18 carries in a loss at Southeast Missouri.
Witherspoon ended the season with 629 yards on 146 carries and the one touchdown. That gives him 2,040 career yards and 14 scores. He was a Second Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in his freshman season, which came in the spring of 2021.
There is no word on a possible destination for Witherspoon. He was a star back at East St. Louis Sr., a program that is routinely ranked among the top 20 high school programs in the nation.
Two other Racers have also entered the portal and both play the same position — tight end.
One of these is redshirt sophomore Jake Saathoff, who was a starter for the Racers the past two seasons.
A 6-3, 244-pounder from Louisville, Saathoff provided a dependable target for Racer passers, as well as a solid blocker. In the spring 2021 season, he caught three passes for 18 yards and was named to the 2020-21 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. In the fall 2021 season, he scored two times while catching 16 passes for 125 yards and started eight times.
This past season, Saathoff caught 11 passes for 90 yards, ranking him fourth on the team for total receptions, while starting every game.
The other is classmate Cole McDowell, who only had two catches this past season, but made the most of them with 33 yards for an average of 16.5 yards per catch, fourth on the team.
McDowell played in five games in the fall 2021 season after redshirting for the spring season. Like Witherspoon and Saathoff, there is no word on where McDowell may land. He is a native of Nashville.
Hood said that the Racers had 11 players enter the portal after last season with only three of those landing at schools that could be considered an upgrade from Murray State. Two of those made impacts on their teams as All-American defensive back Marcis Floyd was a season-long starter at Big 12 representative West Virginia and linebacker Scotty Humpich found lots of playing time in helping Purdue to the Big 10 Championship Game.
