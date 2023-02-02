BIRMINGHAM — Shortly after the completion of a 2022 football season that was less than ideal, Murray State running back Damonta Witherspoon entered the transfer portal.
And even though his numbers had not been outstanding, compared, of course, to previous campaigns, Witherspoon still found a way to put together a productive season. That was enough to attract interested suitors and one of those ultimately was given the chance to utilize his services.
According to Hero Sports, Witherspoon will play for former Ohio Valley Conference member Samford, who now plays in the high-caliber Southern Conference. The Birmingham, Alabama program also has heavy Murray State ties as former Racer Head Coach Chris Hatcher has been the Bulldogs’ skipper the past eight seasons.
Samford was 11-2 last season and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs before falling to Missouri Valley Football Conference superpower North Dakota State, 27-9, in Fargo, North Dakota. The Bison went on to reach the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas but were soundly beaten by fellow MVFC member South Dakota State.
In addition to Hatcher, Witherspoon will have another familiar face to Racer Nation helping guide the offense as former Murray State quarterback K.D. Humphries is the running backs coach, a position he had for the first time in 2022 after helping with Bulldog quarterbacks the previous two seasons.
Samford, as would be expected with Hatcher, seems to favor the pass as it amassed more than 2,000 yards more through the air than on the ground this past season. The Bulldogs scored 17 rushing touchdowns, compared to 40 via the pass.
Witherspoon was a redshirt-sophomore this past season and was hampered by an ankle injury that developed in the final preseason scrimmage a week before the Racers opened the season at Texas Tech. Early in the second quarter of that game, Witherspoon hobbled from the field after re-injuring the ankle.
He seemed to regain his form in a loss at Southeastern Louisiana in Week 5 when he rushed for 74 yards on 17 carries, but then seemed to develop issues with the next few games. Head Coach Dean Hood said, for the first time this season, Witherspoon seemed to “be the real Spoon” in Week 8 in a loss at Lindenwood. There, Witherspoon gained 157 yards, a career high, on 28 carries, spearheading a Racer attack that amassed 292 yards on the ground.
He followed that with games of 99 and 80 yards each in the Racers’ two wins of the season against Tennessee State and Robert Morris. He scored his only touchdown of the season on a 20-yard jaunt against Robert Morris before ending the year with a hard-earned 88 yards on 18 carries in a loss at Southeast Missouri.
Witherspoon ended the season with 629 yards on 146 carries and the one touchdown. That gives him 2,040 career yards and 14 scores. He was a Second Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in his freshman season, which came in the spring of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.