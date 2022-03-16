MURRAY — Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner said her team is very excited to have the chance to continue its season Thursday in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
However, receiving this opportunity means the Racers must return to the grind of trying to win a game. And she said one thing is probably at the top of the list as a meeting with Southeastern Conference representative Vanderbilt looms in the very near future.
“I’m being completely transparent here, but it is no secret that we have struggled with turnovers this year,” she said Monday evening during the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on Froggy 103,7, then giving the other reason that preparation is going to heavily emphasize protecting the ball.
“Vanderbilt is the leading team in their conference at forcing turnovers, so we are going to really work on that as we get ready.”
Vandy, in fact, is forcing an average of 19.56 turnovers per game, which is 27th in the nation. Perhaps interestingly, that number is better than many of the tams ranked in the top 25 this season, several of which come from the SEC, including South Carolina, the overall No. 1 seed of the NCAA Tournament.
A look at the national list, though, has to give Turner and her team some reassurance. Fellow Ohio Valley Conference opponent Tennessee State, a team Murray State swept this season and did so with few turnover issues, ranks fifth and Mississippi Valley State, a team the Racers easily handled early in the season, is 13th.
And yes, perhaps the team that gave the Racers the most fits, pound for pound, of any team this season, OVC opponent Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, is also highly ranked, 14th.
However, what the statistics do not show is all of those teams having good results in the win-loss columns. Despite its ball-hawking ability, Vandy was only 14-18 this season and finished 12th in the SEC.
Murray State (22-9) played two teams who finished well above the Commodores in Missouri and Florida. In November, the Racers had a late lead before Mizzou managed to take control in the final two minutes of a hard-fought 76-70 win at Columbia, Missouri. This was the same Tiger team that would stun Carolina a month later.
Mizzou finished eighth in the conference.
The Racers met Florida in December in Gainesville, Florida and were within striking distance in the fourth quarter before the Gators pulled away to 67-51 win.
Florida, though, went on to be one of the surprise stories in the SEC, finishing with a conference record of 10-6 that was good enough to finish tied for fifth. Florida will play in the NCAA Tournament, while Mizzou is playing in the WNIT.
Turner said earlier on Monday that she had her team resume practices after receiving an email from the WNIT upon the Racers returning from the OVC Tournament in Evansville, where they had advanced to the semifinals. At that time, they were only being considered, not assured of a spot.
Perhaps that fact contributed to the players being, well, not very sharp.
“That first day back was terrible. Our energy was terribly low and (the player were like, ‘You kidding me? What are we doing out here?’ she said. “And I didn’t say a whole lot to them. I just wanted them to work their way through it. Now, the next day, I felt that they needed to understand the importance of this opportunity. I mean, haven’t had a banner on the women’s side since 2009. Once they understood what it meant, the excitement kind of grew a little bit.”
Vandy is led in scoring by guard Brinae Alexander at 15.2 points a game, while guard Iyana Moore averaged 12.2. Jordyn Cambridge is the other Commodore scoring in double digits at 10 ppg. Turner said the Commodores are a little bigger than the Racers but she classified her team’s situation as not anything unusual as it has faced such disadvantages this season and won games.
The Racers play the Commodores at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. The game can be heard on WBZB 104.5 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call and viewed on SEC Network+.
