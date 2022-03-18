NASHVILLE — With 6:37 left in the third quarter, Murray State guard Lex Mayes seemed to have given her team control of its Women’s National Invitational Tournament game with Southeastern Conference representative Vanderbilt.
Mayes’ 3-pointer gave the Racers a six-point lead and, with the Commodores struggling offensively, that lead seemed destined to get bigger. Vandy seemed ripe for the proverbial picking.
Then, it responded as if it had been insulted. Vandy found its shooting touch and never stopped as it roared back to win by a 73-47 score that ended the Racers’ season at 22-10.
“Credit to (Vandy - 15-18) for coming out and playing hard and taking advantage of the things we didn’t do well,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who focused on two big areas. “We had a number on our board (in the locker room) where we knew that if they got number, we wouldn’t win the game and that was points off live-ball turnovers and offensive rebounds. Well, they had 42 points from that and we only scored 47 points.”
Things started going downhill after Mayes’ bomb put the Racers up 35-29.
At that point, Vandy had not scored in more than three minutes. However, guard Jordyn Cambridge ended that with a basket. Over the next six minutes, the Commodores kept scoring, going on a 26-7 run that left Vandy in command of a 55-42 lead at the end of the third quarter.
That run was keyed by 10 points off turnovers. From there, the Commodores kept adding to the lead as the Racers could not respond.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well and, even when we did get open shots, we didn’t make many of them,” Turner said. “The thing was we didn’t get many open shots and, against a team like this, you’re not going to get many open shots. We don’t see teams like this very often. They’re bigger, they’re quicker to the ball, they’re longer and harder to shoot over,” Turner said. “When you get an offensive rebound, they’re going to block it when you put it back up.”
Vandy guard Cambridge had a huge night with 24 points but had lots of help. Forward Sasha Washington had 16 points, which was matched by guard Iyana Moore.
Vandy had the lead early and built as much as a seven-point edge early in the second quarter. However, that is when the Racers began asserting themselves as senior guard Macey Turley (13 points) hit a 3-pointer, followed by an inside score from Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Katelyn Young to cut the lead to two at 24-22.
Then, off a blocked shot by senior guard Lex Mayes, guard Bria Sanders-Woods took the ball to the hoop to tie the game at 26-26. The game eventually went to halftime tied at 28-28.
However, Young just was never able to become the dominant presence in the paint as she ended with 10 points and four rebounds.
However, while things went wrong in the second half, the Racers still ended with a season to remember — a 13-5 mark in their last season in OVC play, the most wins for the program since 2009 and a second straight win in the OVC Tournament.
Now, the Racers head to the Missouri Valley Conference looking to continue their momentum from this season.
“I think you just have to take this and grow from it,” Turner said. “The experience of playing in this type of atmosphere can only help us. The good news is we have a lot of pieces back for next year too.”
