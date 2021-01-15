MURRAY — Due to established protocols, the Monday, Jan. 18 women’s basketball game between Murray State and Belmont at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Tip-off is still scheduled for 4 p.m.
This marks the second delay of this matchup. The teams were to have met in December in Nashville, but the game was postponed after the Racers arrived in Nashville. Tbat was also because of COVID-19 protocols.
For the most up-to-date information, please visit the Murray State Men’s and Women’s basketball schedules on GoRacers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.