MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf program announced plans to honor Coach Velvet Milkman with a fall tournament in her name.
The 54-hole event named “The Velvet” is staged for the first time at The Country Club of Paducah, Sept. 18-19, in Paducah as the 2023-24 season opener.
Coach Milkman raised women’s golf at Murray State to a championship level over 29 seasons (1993-2022) with great players that produced 12 Ohio Valley Championships and 12 OVC Coach of the Year awards. Milkman’s teams dominated by producing 53 All-OVC honors and seven players that won 11 OVC Golfer of the Year awards.
As the coach that launched the program in the fall of 1993, Milkman not only led the Racers, but also served on the national stage with the NCAA in shaping what the sport looks like today. Milkman served Murray State athletics for many years as the senior woman administrator and interim athletics director, before she retired in 2022.
Coach Milkman was honored in 2022 with the Gladys Palmer Service Award, presented by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s (WGCA).
“To be able to honor Velvet with this event is important for our program,” said Murray State Head Coach Philip Nelson. “She is the reason we are all here today and this program is thriving. If there is one person that embodies the values and rich history of Murray State Golf, it is Velvet Milkman. This event also allows us to add another home tournament to our schedule to go alongside the Jan Weaver Invitational that we host in the Spring at Miller Memorial. The Country Club of Paducah has been gracious in their willingness to host this new tournament and we are excited to bring a premier women’s college golf event there every year.”
Murray State’s 2023-24 schedule sees the Racers playing a challenging season with first-time visits in the fall to Hawaii, Colorado and Texas. In spring 2024, the Racers tee it up in South Carolina, Nevada and Georgia before hosting the Jan Weaver Invitational at their home course, Miller Memorial GC.
For the second-consecutive year, the Missouri Valley Conference Championship is played at Annbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois (April 14-16). The Racers saw Payton Carter compete in a playoff for the individual title and Murray State placed fourth in 2022.
