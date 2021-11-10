MURRAY — It was billed as Education Day.
This is when students of local schools were given a chance to attend a Murray State women’s basketball game for a day, instead of engaging in the usual studies. Tuesday’s activities included new lessons ... courtesy of Racers mascot Dunker and some cheerleaders.
These included proper etiquette for free throws, as in making as much noise as possible when the opposing team is shooting and raising hands to the heavens in silence when the Racers have their turn. There were also other popular favorites, such as The Wave, swaying to unison to certain songs and clapping while chanting the name of a player who just made a good play.
That last one was exhibited plenty of times Tuesday as the Racers had several players perform well in a 79-40 win over Asbury in their season opener at the CFSB Center.
“The environment was outstanding and we’re so appreciative of the schools for bringing out their students. There were a lot of future Racers in that crowd today,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who went back in time to when she was a young student taking field trips with her school in neighboring Marshall County. “Absolutely! I remember what it was like to miss school so we could go to things during the day and I think (the students in attendance) think this was their award, well, they awarded us today.”
The attendance of 1,109 fans is the most ever for a women’s game at Murray State.
“I don’t care how old you are ... we’ll take you,” said Turner, who took time to walk to each section of students and, from the court, verbally told them ‘Thank you’ while clapping her hands for them in applause, as she does several times a game for her own players. “They were loud and enthusiastic and really helped pick up our intensity when we needed it.
“All of those teachers and administrators that made this happen, we’re so appreciative of them, so for me to be able to wave to them and say ‘thank you’ was the right thing. I would have loved for our players to have been able to have gotten the chance to go out and mingle with them, but with COVID, we can’t do that.”
That extra burst of youthful enthusiasm was felt particularly strong in the opening minutes when the Eagles took a 5-2 lead. However, with Preseason First Team All-OVC forward Katelyn Young quickly establishing herself on the block, the Racers quickly took control, much to the screaming delight of the students in attendance. Young scored eight of the Racers’ first 10 points as Murray State would go on a 17-0 spurt that helped it take a 26-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. That lead grew to 45-12 by halftime.
Young would end with a game-high 20 points.
“It’s always a really good idea to get the ball to her,” Turner said of the 6-1 sophomore from Oakwood, Illinois, who recorded a double-double Tuesday as she added 14 rebounds. “She does a really good job sealing her space and getting in position and our inside game needs to be in order so we can get our outside game and I feel like we’ve got some really good options in those areas.”
Something else that appears to be a good idea so far is finding sophomore forward Hannah McKay on the fast break. After missing her first layup of the day, McKay did not miss another the rest of the day as she finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, the majority of which were either fast-break layups or attempts from no more than four feet from the basket.
“That’s my favorite thing to do. I just like getting out and getting easy buckets,” said McKay, a 6-0 sophomore from Owensboro.
One other player for Murray State finished the day with double digits in point, former Murray High star Macey Turley, the team’s starting senior point guard, who ended with 10. That paced a fairly productive day for the four Murray State players who are alums of the school districts their young audience represented.
Fellow Murray High alums Alexis Burpo and Lex Mayes, both senior guards, ended with seven and six points apiece, while Calloway County product Charlee Settle, a sophomore forward, finished with four.
“It makes people understand that it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what school you went to, you can set goals and achieve them and be on the stage that those kids got to see today,” Turner said of having the four Murray-area Racers combine for 27 points and 21 rebounds in front of their young local fans. “It’s also important for our kids to be role models and ambassadors for Murray State and they are, and they do good for their community. So when our kids are doing big things, hopefully, that motivates (the younger students).”
Now, the Racers make a significant jump in competition as they head to Columbia, Missouri to play Southeastern Conference representative Missouri on Thursday.
