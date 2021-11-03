NASHVILLE — At the 2021 OVC Cross Country Championships, the Murray State women’s cross country team finished fourth at the Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dani Wright led the Racers with a ninth-place finish in the 5K, crossing the line in 18:38.0. With her finish, Wright secured All-OVC honors for the second consecutive season.
Wright is the first Racer since Carolyne Tanui in 2011 and 2012 to earn back-to-back honors. She is Murray State’s first top-10 finisher since Meagan Smith placed 10th in 2017.
Following Wright was freshman Hope Ware, coming home 24th in 19:17.3. Amirr Evans was the third finisher for the Racers, placing 28th in 19:25.6, a new PR by 55 seconds. Ruth Kimutai was 32nd with a 17-second PR time of 19:32.2, while Jessica Stein crossed in 38th in 19:39.3.
Murray State’s second through fourth runners were each making their first appearance at the OVC Championships.
