OK now. Don’t let this headline lull you into a false sense of security.
We still don’t know how well the Murray State men’s basketball team’s maiden voyage through Missouri Valley Conference play will end. And trust me, the next several weeks and months of play in The Valley will likely bring both good and bad moments. That’s called “normal,” and the best teams in this league experience that.
However, after their first two games in Valley play, one thing is certain. These Racers appear to have the No. 1 characteristic required to not just survive in the league, but win in it. These guys are T.O.U.G.H.
They had to be to win these first two games.
Here is something else that is apparent after the wins over Illinois State and Valparaiso, which is believed to mark the first time in Murray State history that a Racer team has had two straight overtime games, at least since 1983. It’s obvious. Rob Perry is a clutch shooter, and while this team truly is a “team,” it is a very comforting thing to know that there is a guy to whom you can give the ball and know he can hit the big shot.
Rob has now done it twice in a row, with huge threes at the close of the wins over Illinois State and Valpo. Don’t forget, though, he scored the last nine points as the Racers’ last-ditch comeback at UT Chattanooga fell short. That says he wants the ball. You gotta love that.
However, everyone is making plays right now. How about DJ Burns’ huge tip-in in OT Sunday (along with 10 rebounds against Illinois State)? How about the many big baskets Jamari Smith scored in the second half Sunday? JaCobi Wood’s free-throw exhibition before Thanksgiving at Conway?
Kenny White Jr. adding to the energy of freshmen Justin Morgan and Sam Murray by blocking shots as those two made their contributions at Valpo, along with the go-ahead putback in OT against Illinois State? Quincy Anderson was a big reason the Racers had a lead to squander Thursday as he attacked the basket strong and Brian Moore Jr. seems to be recovered from an early-season injury and will be a big part of this group before all is said and done.
Sure, what Steve Prohm and his bunch are doing isn’t all that unusual in college basketball these days. Everyone is having to deal with the Transfer Portal, whether having players enter it or shopping for talent through it. The thing for us around here is that we’ve never had to see a Racers team literally be built from scratch in one year.
Matt McMahon brought four newcomers in last year. Steve had to bring in 12. Not discounting what Matt did, but Steve’s job was much harder this time, simply from a numbers perspective. Of course, Matt had to do the same thing this year at LSU, and seems to be doing well so far (7-1 as of this writing).
What has happened so far at The Finest Place We Know is pretty darn impressive. And to give you an idea of how impressive, check out this note I received from The Valley sports information folks yesterday morning.
“Murray State became just the sixth first-year MVC member since WWII to win its first two conference games, and the Racers are the first to win the first two in overtime.”
If those folks are noticing, it must be pretty important. Again, though, this isn’t to say that the Racers will just plow through The Valley undefeated or something like that. No. This is to say that, so far, this team is performing at a much higher level than I think people expected, and that’s saying something.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.