It was about this time last year that Racer Nation learned its teams would have a new conference home in the form of the Missouri Valley Conference.
There were many angles to this development, but one, in particular, is what had my attention. And I think it is coming to fruition just fine, thank you.
The best rivalry in The Valley has been spawned.
Drake vs. Northern Iowa is good. Bradley and Illinois State is always fierce. But folks, nothing, and I mean nothing, is going to compare to what we are about to see with our Racers and a campus that very well may come to be known someday as “that campus to the north,” to paraphrase how some football powerhouses refer to each other’s arch rivals.
Murray State vs. Southern Illinois is finally in place. And it needs to be.
I think this one has been begging to happen for many years, it just never could get off the ground. Both teams were too busy with their respective conferences — SIU in The Valley and Murray State in, well, that “other” Valley league known as the Ohio Valley Conference — to really get serious with each other.
When The Valley came calling on The Finest Place We Know last January? As “Duck Dynasty” personality Si Robertson would say ... “It was on like Donkey Kong.”
For starters, they’re easy to reach by automobile. Both have deep, and I mean DEEP, histories in athletics, and that goes for all sports. OK, so both have made major noise in the NCAA Tournament. That never hurts. When two places that have had success like these two come together? You get the picture.
And it’s already started.
Since the day The Valley presidents approved Murray State’s inclusion to the league, SIU and Murray State have met in competition a handful of times but every matchup seems to have already increased in intensity. Last spring, the Salukis and Racers played a pair of baseball contests about a month apart that were as fine as you could want. The teams split with both games going to extra innings.
I think a big reason Murray State made the run to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in softball was the pressure-packed tie it had with SIU at Racer Field one Wednesday afternoon in April. That showed the Racers what they needed to do to close out big wins and they showed they learned that lesson over the next several weeks, right up to beating Morehead State to earn the regular-season title and beating Belmont for the OVC Tournament title.
How about this past fall in soccer? Murray State and SIU could not have played two more high-pressure matches. SIU won the regular-season meeting in Carbondale, the Racers pulled off a dramatic victory in The Valley Tournament, also at Carbondale. I personally cannot wait for the rematch next season at Cutchin Field.
Now, we’ve entered basketball season and it’s been what I envisioned. Last Friday night, SIU’s women played one of their best games of the season and put a 2x4 in Murray State’s spokes. Tuesday night, and with a post-game skirmish thrown in for good measure, SIU completed a very hard-earned season sweep of the Racer men at Carbondale with both games not being decided until the final minute.
However, it’s obvious. Every time the Racers and Salukis have met since it was known that Murray State would be coming to The Valley, classic contests have resulted.
Coincidence? You figure it out.
And I think SIU has. Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm talked about a conversation he had with SIU’s radio color man before Tuesday’s game in Carbondale and quoted him as saying, “SIU needs this. We needed a rivalry in the Missouri Valley.”
Creighton disappeared long ago. Wichita State was more recent, but the Shockers are also not in The Valley anymore.
Murray State? Yep, perfect. And this is going to become even better as the years progress. I can’t wait to watch it grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.