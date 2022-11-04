We are now more than 24 hours from the end of the Murray State men’s basketball team’s first public performance of the 2022-23 season.
The reviews probably are mixed. Some fans are thinking they liked what they saw, while others are thinking doom and gloom. No surprises. It comes with the territory.
However, I believe I am sharing in the majority opinion here, and it is the idea I have tried to express when everyone from my own family to people on the street have asked me, “Sooooo, how do you think the Racers will do this year?”
It’s too early folks. WAAAAAAAY too early.
Did we see some good things from these guys Wednesday night against Brescia? Yes. Did we see things that need work? No question.
But here is what I want to discuss today and I think it’s something that is eventually going to be the driving force to determine how good of a season — the Racers’ first in the very rugged Missouri Valley Conference — this team will produce. Folks, the guys on this team care about what they’re doing and, perhaps, most important, for whom they are playing.
You saw it especially in the second half when Murray State opened on a 23-5 run that took a 12-point halftime lead, that had only been five with about five minutes left in the first half, to 30. You began to see the players, the vast, vast, VAST majority of whom were playing their first game on the hallowed hardwood of The Bank, begin to feel at home.
And they loved it.
You saw the players beginning to feel as if they had the permission to ask for more noise from the fans. When the fans responded, the play increased in caliber. They wanted to play well and I got a sense that it wasn’t because this a “job.”
No, they wanted the fans to like them and they wanted to give the fans a reason to raise the roof. The first real time it happened all night was when forward Jamari Smith, who was at tiny Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina last year, two-fisted a dunk early in the second half. The decibel level was good, but not what The Bank is known for creating.
A few minutes later, it was more normal, when Smith finished a fast break with another two-fisted tomahawk that followed a 3-pointer and an inside score from former Tennessee Tech player Kenny White Jr. The bench was buzzing, The Bank was rocking and the players were very, very pleased with themselves.
That’s what I was hoping would happen, and it finally did. Then, it went to even higher levels in the final five minutes. That is when fan favorite Rod Thomas took the floor and he and his teammates closed wth a flurry. The starters and main reserves who had played up to that point were dancing on the sideline. Everyone was having a good time.
This is what Racer Basketball is like, and these guys, most of whom played in front of crowds much smaller than Wednesday night’s gathering — and that would be for “big games” where they were —were now living it. It was only a very small taste, but it’s a taste I think that is making them want more.
And the comments of Smith and guard Quincy Anderson in the postgame press conference seemed to say a lot. They know the history of this place (now several months removed from a 31-3 campaign that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament). They understand what is being expected of them. They want to make their mark and they want that mark to be a big one.
In my opinion, the first real hurdle for this team has already been cleared, and quite easily. They are invested in where they now find themselves, Murray, Kentucky, and playing for the fan base known as “Racer Nation.” They want to blaze a trail that brings success. And over the past few months, it appears they have managed to come to the point that, even though they knew absolutely no one when they first arrived, they care about where they are.
That is also a feather in the cap of Head Coach Steve Prohm and his staff, who were given a seemingly impossible task of molding these loose pieces into something moderately resembling a team. There is no “moderately” to it, these guys are a team and a close one that wants to do good things and that is a sign that what Steve and his crew have been doing is working. Because taking 12 guys who, except for two, had never set foot in Murray, and joining them with two other holdovers from last year, had to be anything but easy.
Try it some time. See how you do.
What’s all of this mean for the season, starting on Monday at Saint Louis? Again, too early. But I would say that, with what I’ve seen so far and what I’ve heard from these players, they’re going to do one thing, play hard. And when you combine playing hard with a desire to do well, good things come from that.
Add caring about the program and heritage they are representing to the mix. Sometimes, that can take you a long way. It has been known to happen.
