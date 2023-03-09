Monday morning, I conducted my final in-person interview with Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner before she and her Racers headed to Moline for their maiden voyage in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
On the drive over to the Gene Ray Basketball Center, a thought occurred to me. I decided to make sure I relayed this to Rechelle too.
It went something to the tune of ... “Have you guys been talking about the soccer team’s run they made in the fall?”So I asked the question, then waited, kind of like I would on those trips to the old clubhouse along Reelfoot Lake when I was younger for cane pole fishing for bluegill. Like those hot, summer days with my brother, cousins and retired game warden Granddaddy Adam 12 (that’s what we called him folks), I didn’t have to wait long.
OH YEAH, they’ve been talking about it.
“I actually did mention that to the team here not too long ago,” Rechelle responded (in my mind, I was doing a fist pump). “Yeah, how they didn’t really find their way through much of the season but really came together at the end of the season and made a run. Yes, we’ve actually discussed that and used it in our thought process.”
For those of you who don’t remember, the soccer team in question was the Murray State soccer team, who also didn’t have that great of a record in its first season in The Valley. However, and this is kind of in haunting fashion, while their record regular-season record suffered (4-11-3 overall and just 3-5-2 in The Valley), blowout losses were not the norm. No. Most of those losses were by two goals or less.
Then came The Valley Tournament. The first game was against a Drake team that had beaten the Racers 1-0 less than a week earlier. On that Thursday in Carbondale, Murray State won. Then came the following Sunday as the Racers faced the host team, SIU, a team that had needed a penalty kick in the final five minutes several days earlier to win on the same field.
Murray State beat SIU in overtime.
I knew that Murray State could compete with its next opponent, top-seeded Valparaiso, even though the match would be on the Beacons’ home field in northwestern Indiana. Murray State should have beaten them earlier in the season in Murray. This time, the Racers got it right and beat Valpo to reach, yes, the title match, where they were beaten by, honestly, a Missouri State team that was the class of The Valley the whole year ... with one of its few losses coming at the hands of? MURRAY STATE in Springfield.
Keep in mind, this was a team that had many near-misses. There were many matches the Racers should have won, and they weren’t blown out but a handful of times.
Folks, I’m telling you right now, the basketball ladies can do the exact same thing this week in the home of John Deere (Didn’t know that, did ya?). I know what you’re saying.
“But John, you’ve got to admit, this team hasn’t been consistent.” True! Well said.
But we’ve seen this before too, haven’t we?
We’ve seen a team that will drive you crazy with its inability to shoot the ball well suddenly begin setting the nets on fire. The team starts believing in itself. Next thing you know …? Am I talking about any team in particular?
No, not really. It happens, pretty much, at every level every year. There are many teams that have had losing records, going into a postseason, that suddenly find the magic.
From my experience, that kind of team has the characteristics of this Murray State team. Been in several ballgames into the fourth quarter, only to come up short. All it takes is a few more balls going through the net to begin producing something called belief. Confidence then turns into belief. Belief eventually becomes confidence. Confidence becomes assurance.
We saw it happen with the soccer team last fall. Why can’t the same happen this week for this basketball team?
