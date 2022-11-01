Before the season, I had a column ready to run that I never got the chance to use.
It started “Dear Fate,” and it was to ask for a healthy season for Murray State’s football team. Would it had made a difference? I don’t know. Heck! Probably not.
But Fate, for the second year in a row, HAS NOT been kind to Head Coach Dean Hood and his players. For the second straight year, injuries have besieged the Racers and, for the second straight year, what had the makings, at least in the preseason, of being a really good year for these guys once again has become a matter of trying to finish with a flourish and set the table for the next season.
However, there has been one constant, and Hood has made sure to talk about it at every turn as this season has continued. These guys haven’t quit, and if you saw Saturday’s game with Tennessee State, you finally saw indisputable and irrefutable evidence to prove it.
And it was a beautiful thing to watch the explosion in emotion permeate the turf of Stewart Stadium Saturday afternoon as those players, frustrated and, let’s admit it, hurt by what they have faced this season, got the chance to do what every team they have played had done — celebrate a win.
Murray State beat a pretty good team too. TSU came in on a roll, having won three games in a row. Earlier in the season, as they faced their own injury issues, including to their starting quarterback (hmmmm, that sounds familiar), they were 0-4. When that player — Draylen Ellis — did return, they (imagine that!) won three in a row. Funny how that works isn’t it?
Murray State played four quarterbacks in the first four games; I’ve never heard of that happening at any level.
What was particularly sweet is that Ellis, a darn good QB by the way, has been a thorn in Murray State’s side for quite a while now. You see, he once played at a place called Austin Peay, and hurt the Racers many times, especially in the 2021 spring season when he led the Governors on a game-winning drive that marked the Racers’ first loss under Hood. They were 5-0 entering that game.
However, as the late, great Jim Croce asks in his big hit “Operator,” let’s forget all that.
Let’s concentrate on what was seen after Murray State’s 19-3 win Saturday. Let’s concentrate on the scene of jubilation … of pure unadulterated joy … that unfolded.
Does that come from a team that just went 1-9 in a season? Maybe it does, but I’ve never seen that kind of explosion. Those players looked like they had just awakened on Christmas morning and were wondering, “Hey! Is that big train set mine? Is it really mine?!!!!”
Yes, it was yours Saturday. You earned the right to have it and to enjoy every note of singing the Murray State fight song, starting with the words, “Let’s fight Murray … on to the goal …” And you earned the right to have the fans that stuck around for the glorious ending of that game salute you loudly.
You know why? I’ll let Dean explain.
“We won a football game, 19-3, but the horse is made ready for battle but victory belongs to the Lord,” he started in his postgame press conference. Get a load of the rest!
“We are very, very blessed to get this win, but the thing I learned through this trying time is that winning a football game was my god and this has really taught me that winning a game is a gift from God and we are very, very blessed.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years and I couldn’t be prouder of a football team because these guys are winners.”
Thirty-five years folks! Dean Hood has coached this game for 35 years. That included eight as head coach at Eastern Kentucky, where he won the Ohio Valley Conference title twice and led the Colonels to what are now the FCS playoffs three times. He was 44-19 in OVC games.
I think he has earned the right to determine who are winners … and who aren’t. And if you didn’t think his players cared, consider this …
“We’ve been let down by our record but they never let up and they have never, one time, blamed somebody or something else. You could come to one of our practices and you couldn’t tell if we were 0-8 or 8-0. This is the toughest group I’ve ever been around and I’m honored to be their coach.”
I have heard Dean and his players speak before and after every game this season. It has always been the same thing … focus on what’s ahead, not dwell on what has been. That has to be incredibly hard to do when an activity in which you want to succeed so badly, turns on you with so many bad things; where you turn your head to the other side of the field and see the other team and its fans smiling and carrying on at your expense.
No, on a grand scale, this wasn’t for the Red Belt (from back in the days of Racers vs. Western Kentucky) or the bucket of Popeyes (Peay) or even a conference championship. However, the fact that this team had that kind of joy and was that happy with the first win being this late in the season tells you two things.
They haven’t given up and they’re looking to end this season with a flourish.
Lastly, they absolutely love playing this game.
Now, maybe it’s too early, but after the mistake of not doing it this year, I’m getting my licks in now.
“Dear Fate, I ask you to let this team not have to experience what it has the last two seasons; allow these players to compete for starting jobs fully healthy and please allow those players who are given the starting positions to remain in those spots, free of injuries that would cause them to miss a few games, or the entire season. And let this team build a force of reliable, even game changing, reserves who won’t have to be called on to start but can learn gradually and become key performers toward the middle of the season, so they can contribute forcefully at season’s end.
“Let these players show what they can do … at full strength.” c
