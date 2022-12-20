“If it weren’t for kids have you ever thought , there wouldn’t be no Santa Claus, or look what the stork just brought thank God for kids,” The Oak Ridge Boys, 1982.
The John Wright starting out at The Benton Tribune-Courier at the age of 21 in 1991 could not have written what you are about to read. It takes becoming “grown up” to fully understand it.
Let me take you back to a time that I appreciate more and more as I have entered my 50s. This would be December 1982 when I was in my middle school years in Paducah
One of my mom Barbara’s favorite music groups of all time is the country/gospel quartet The Oak Ridge Boys. In 1982, they were as hot as any group on the charts and, like many artists do, they decided to put together a Christmas album.
Every morning in December for the next several years, that album would be my brother Scott and I’s wake-up call. It would be playing, bright and cheerful, on our stereo system in our downstairs living room. One song comes to mind with the lyrics, “La la la la … it’s Christmas.” Every song was so full of happiness. The group incorporated a bunch of children to help out; it was really pretty cool.
Then, there was the one that became the signature tune — “Thank God for Kids.” William Lee Golden didn’t get to take the lead singer role too many times, but he did on this song. Even a middle-to-high-school-age kid knew how powerful this song was. In fact, a running back at Heath High School, where I attended, Kevin Skinner, earned everybody’s admiration when he soulfully performed this song every now and then when our choir gave an assembly concert in the Heath Auditorium.
And that leads us into Friday night’s postgame news conference after Murray State’s men’s basketball team defeated longtime arch rival Austin Peay, 68-60, at The Bank. Head Coach Steve Prohm had a couple of guests he brought with him, son Jackson and daughter Francie, and as I watched this event unfold, William Lee’s voice came to the front of my mind, and it has stayed there ever since.
Others may say those two kids should have been less “active.” I say you just simply have to find good in youthful enthusiasm, especially considering the setting. They’d never been to a postgame news conference before, to my knowledge.
It was a happy time. This was a big, big win for these guys and these two kids got to share in the postgame celebration.
Steve began his remarks. It was magical.
“The best thing about this is that Jackson said, ‘Can I go to the locker room after the game?’ I said,’Yeah.’ Then he said, ‘Will you pour water on me … ya’ll poured water on (older brother) after a game. Why’d you do that?’ So he goes in and he says, ‘Just don’t pour too much on me.’
“But we did, didn’t we?”
What happened seconds later was even cooler, I thought. Steve is talking about how big a win this was over a rival, particularly what it meant to the Racer Nation fan base. And over Steve’s voice, the voice of Jackson was injected into the moment as he grabbed the microphone and expressed what I think was probably exactly what every Racer fan was feeling.
“Yesss!” Jackson said, saying the word quickly. Steve spoke a little more and Jackson grabbed the mic with both hands, losing the grip on the basketball he had brought with him, to re-emphasize his thought. “Yeeeeeeessss!”
Kids get it, don’t they? I mean no more perfect reaction could’ve been produced at that space in time. This was Murray State’s second come-from-behind win in a row, after making the biggest comeback from a halftime deficit three nights earlier against a much-improved Chicago State team.
It’s supposed to be a fun time. Those kids were hyped up from the excitement. Jackson started dribbling his ball. Francie started chasing him. Jackson started asking me about the cell phone I was holding out in front of me to record his dad’s comments.
Was I bothered? No. Kids should be fired up after their dad wins a big game. And you know? With all that is wrong in the world today, is it wrong for them to be a little over-enthusiastic?
And as I’m watching this unfold, I’m thinking of times with my own son, Jack. He was way older than Jackson and Francie when we moved to Murray in late 2012, ironically, after Steve’s first season as head coach during his first tenure. You remember that, right? The season the Racers were 31-2 and wore white home uniforms for the first time in the NCAAs?
Two of Jack’s favorite things were the drag boat races at Pisgah Bay and the truck and tractor pulls at the Cherry Expo Center. I’m also thinking of the time we attended the Titans Caravan back in 2001 in Paducah a few months after Jack was born, as well as the many times I took him in his stroller for a walk around our neighborhood in Reidland. He was always asleep when the same three dogs provided an impromptu escort for us for a little bit, without any rhyme or reason. They just appeared, then were gone. I was glad my wife, Leigh, actually got to see this once, after I had told her about it.
There were also tractor shows when he was in his kindergarten-to-fourth-grade years. He was partial to John Deere. We actually considered a family vacation to … Moline, Illinois for the annual John Deere Days celebration.
The point is that kids make this time of year so special. Seeing Jackson and Francie the other night being so happy after Steve and the Racers won, this close to Christmas, fit that idea. The kind of energy they were exhibiting is what is seen on Christmas morning in living rooms all over the world.
It wasn’t quite Christmas, but a win over Austin Peay that keeps your dad perfect in his coaching career against those guys is pretty special. “Yeeeeeeessss!” Jackson, you nailed it buddy!
I guess what I’m trying to say is be thankful for your kids and grandkids, folks. They are little for just a short time, when you really think about it, and you need to enjoy those times as much as you can. We all need a little kid energy in our lives.
It’s kind of like what Mary Poppins said about medicine. Kids provide that spoonful of sugar for a world that can be very dark and nasty at times, as well as very tough to swallow. I was reminded of that Friday night by two wonderful coach’s kids.
Merry Christmas in advance folks. And here’s hoping some great memories are made for your little ones.
“Thank God for kids there’s magic for a while, A special kind of sunshine in a smile, Do you ever stop to think or wonder why? The nearest thing to heaven is a child.”
Oak Ridge Boys, 1982
