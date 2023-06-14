It’s amazing how many things can go through your mind as you’re watching one of your own reach the pinnacle of his profession.
Ronald “Popeye” Jones did that on Monday night. An assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets, Popeye — who I think stopped being called “Ronald” well before he landed on the Murray State campus as a freshman from nearby Dresden, Tennessee — became the third former Racer player to win an NBA world championship (or its equivalent, which was the case for Jumpin’ Joe Fulks in 1947 with the Philadelphia Warriors when the NBA was known as the Basketball Association of America). Popeye’s title is unique as it is believed that he is the first former Racer to win the title as a coach.
So what started creeping back to the front of my memory bank as I watched, with much pride, as a legend from The Finest Place We’ll Ever Know was rewarded for all of the years he has put into this game we know as basketball?
Let’s start with my first memories of him. I had just arrived as a junior transfer from Paducah Community College in my birthplace and, one August day in 1989, there he is. I had seen him play on TV, of course, so it was easy to recognize him.
He was very unassuming as I remember, wearing a short-sleeve shirt and shorts. Normal college guy. He also was not being followed by a big crowd (which would change by the end of my time there with him walking to class in groups of seven or eight).
Let’s fast forward to basketball at Racer Arena. That first season he was a junior and this is where his game really accelerated. I was always amazed at how, for someone so big, he moved so easily.
He also was not the tallest guy — 6’8” or 6’9” — but he always seemed able to handle bigger competition. And did he work hard inside the paint! I don’t remember many times where he stood still, always asking for the ball.
That told me something.”This guy believes he can score on anyone.” He usually did. I also don’t remember Popeye getting his shot blocked too much. That baby hook shot was deadly. I marveled at how he was able to launch that shot with just enough space to rise over the opposing defender.
He also was an intense competitor. I believe it was the 1990 OVC Tournament semis with Eastern Kentucky, where the Racers fell behind in a big way and had to fight back, and he made a particularly important basket and started screaming and throwing punches into the air. He wanted to win and the Racers did.
I also remember seeing one of the few dunks he made at Murray State. It was in the next season against Eastern on a Saturday night (with the Racers, for the only time I remember when I was there, wearing their road blue uniforms at home). A teammate missed a jumper, Popeye had the position and jumped and stuffed the ball back into the basket for a tip dunk. The crowd loved it.
But, hands down, my favorite Popeye memory from those days came on a Saturday afternoon against arch-rival Austin Peay. This is still one of my favorite Racer memories even this many years later.
Peay missed a shot and Popeye, who I didn’t think had a chance of pulling it off, leaps from just outside the baseline and, while still in mid-air, saves the ball to Greg Coble. That was good enough, but more was shortly to follow.
Coble then starts a fast break and, suddenly, launches a long pass from well beyond the mid-court stripe at Racer Arena. I’m thinking,”Where ya throwin’ it to dude?’ There doesn’t seem to be anyone there ... until Paul King comes flying in like Superman, takes the ball almost at rim level and slams it home with two hands.
I thought the roof of the old barn was coming off. I had never heard a basketball arena get that loud until that day. Racers went on to crush Peay and eventually would win the OVC Tournament for the second straight year at Racer Arena a few weeks later.
I also had the pleasure of watching a guy who was given the OVC Player of the Year honor for both his junior and senior seasons.
Popeye had other great days. His 1-on-1 confrontation with Arkansas big man Oliver Miller in the first round of the NCAAs in Milwaukee proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he could play at the next level, out rebounding the Big O, 15-6.
His performance in the Racers’ NCAA near-miss against Michigan State — where Coble hit a circus trey to send the game to OT in Knoxville — was incredible. He scored 37 points and grabbed 11 boards as the Racers barely missed being the first 16 seed to upset a 1.
He ended his Racer career as its leading all-time rebounder and remains in that spot to this day. He’s one of 10 Murray State players to have their number retired. He’s in the Racer Hall of Fame.
And now, he’s a world champion.
I didn’t start jumping up and down like a little kid Monday night like I did when Murray State alum Jack Wolf became a Triple Crown winner in 2018 with Justify. But I was smiling as I put on my shoes ahead of the short drive to the office to put the news of Popeye’s accomplishment on our website.
It was a proud moment folks, one all of Racer Nation should remember.
