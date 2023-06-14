Popeye in blue at home

This was the game in 1990 when Murray State's Popeye Jones (54) stuffed home a tip-in dunk against Ohio Valley Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky on a night the Racers wore their road blue uniforms in Racer Arena.

 Murray State Athletics file photos

It’s amazing how many things can go through your mind as you’re watching one of your own reach the pinnacle of his profession.

Ronald “Popeye” Jones did that on Monday night. An assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets, Popeye — who I think stopped being called “Ronald” well before he landed on the Murray State campus as a freshman from nearby Dresden, Tennessee — became the third former Racer player to win an NBA world championship (or its equivalent, which was the case for Jumpin’ Joe Fulks in 1947 with the Philadelphia Warriors when the NBA was known as the Basketball Association of America). Popeye’s title is unique as it is believed that he is the first former Racer to win the title as a coach. 