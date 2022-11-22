After watching the Murray State men’s basketball team’s performance in this past weekend’s Myrtle Beach Invitational event, I knew I wanted say something about it. But where to start?
There are so many directions to go right now. Simply, these Racers, who I am now referring to as “The Dirty Dozen … Plus Two,” played great on the Atlantic Coast. Even though they didn’t win the tournament, they played really well in all three games, which is very good to see … some may say surprising … other may call it shocking.
These players have had precious little time to round into a true “team.” June 3 to Nov. 20, in basketball terms, is like a day. Matt McMahon had four new guys to add to the mix last year. Steve Prohm had the afore-mentioned 12. Neither mission is easy.
And I’m not about to say that Steve’s bunch is going to moderately threaten the accomplishments of what turned out to be Matt’s last Racers team … 31-3 and go into the second round of the NCAA Tournament wearing the white uniforms of the higher seed. However, I’m coming out of this pre-Thanksgiving event thinking Steve’s bunch may have a chance to do bigger things than a lot of people I’ve been hearing believed was possible this year.
Which brings me to Racer forward DJ Burns. I’ve gotten to know DJ (one of the “Plus Two,” along with guard Rod Thomas) a little bit since he’s been here and Sunday’s performance is why I’ve nicknamed him “The Coin Collector.” That’s what he calls offensive rebounds (a category he led last year for Murray State) and he got six of them against Tulsa. But I’m not talking about that today.
No, I want to talk about a change I’ve seen in him this year both in his demeanor and his comments. This guy is 1,000 times more serious this season, as opposed to the guy who was always smiling and very jovial. Happy-go-lucky I believe it is called. That’s not evident this year and some things he has said the last two times he has spoken to the media really show that change.
After the Racers took care of Lindsey Wilson last Saturday, I heard his serious side as he discussed the opening-night loss to Saint Louis. He said that performance “will not happen again.” It still hasn’t happened.
Sunday, while talking to Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth on FROGGY 103.7 after the resounding win over Tulsa, he reinforced his new-found serious behavior. “We don’t want to be known as the 12 Guys,’” he said. “We all know we can play and we believe in ourselves and Coach Prohm brought those guys in for a reason. This tournament showed exactly where our ceiling can be and where we can go.”
June 3 to Nov. 20, as I said earlier, is a very short time in college basketball terms. But what DJ said later in the interview reiterates something I said in this space several days ago. I told you, after the first exhibition game with Brescia, that Steve had accomplished the first, and in my opinion, the biggest mission … getting the players to care about what they were doing and to care about the name on the front of their jersey.
Now, I’m going to tell you about Mission No. 2 that Steve has managed to check off .. getting the players to care for each other. I go back to DJ for the proof.
“We’re with each other every day, not just in this tournament but back at school. We genuinely love each other and we love being with each other and love playing with each other. That’s hard to find,” he said, then dropping the most impactful comment of the interview.
“After coming from a team last year (he transferred from Southern University before last season) where we had to gel so quickly, I really wasn’t expecting it this year … and these guys have proven me wrong.”
For those of you familiar with the World War II-themed “Dirty Dozen,” you remember how that film starts. The soldiers are anything but together. In fact, they hate each other … and the guy who takes the coach role. Punches are thrown. A knife is even involved.
Now, I haven’t been there 24/7 with these Racers, but I haven’t heard too many reports of fighting or screaming or being selfish, though I am sure there have been rough moments. This “Dirty Dozen … Plus Two” seems to have come together much quicker than the team assembled in that movie. We know how the movie ends, only two members of the team survive the “mission meant to fail.”
Many people thought that was what this year’s Racers were facing, especially going to the difficult Missouri Valley Conference. If the results from this weekend are any indication, “The Dirty Dozen … Plus Two” is way ahead of schedule when it comes to becoming a cohesive unit and, minus a few unforced errors from communication issues, is way ahead when it comes to learning how to execute a gameplan.
I don’t about you, but I’m looking forward to seeing what this team does next. They really showed a lot in Conway. Let’s hope it continues Saturday at Chattanooga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.