After watching the Murray State men’s basketball team’s performance in this past weekend’s Myrtle Beach Invitational event, I knew I wanted say something about it. But where to start?

There are so many directions to go right now. Simply, these Racers, who I am now referring to as “The Dirty Dozen … Plus Two,” played great on the Atlantic Coast. Even though they didn’t win the tournament, they played really well in all three games, which is very good to see … some may say surprising … other may call it shocking.