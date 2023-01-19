Of course I was beyond excited ahead of Saturday’s retirement of the No, 1 jersey worn by former Murray State star Cameron Payne.
It was another of those “Wow” moments that turns a sports writer now north of 50 into a 20-something-year-old just out of college. Why? Because I’d never had the chance to cover one of these, and I’m a Murray State alum.
It felt like something I needed to be part of. Finally, I was.
However, I couldn’t have known how truly huge Saturday would become. Witnessing this storied program’s first-ever NBA Lottery pick being honored like this was good enough by itself, and getting to interview him after he’d had his time on the court at The Bank was even better.
But having his fellow teammates and coaches from his current NBA team — the Phoenix Suns — show up? That’s where you go, “I’m not this lucky!”
Yeah I was. No, I didn’t get the chance to talk to Head Coach Monty Williams or any of the Suns players, but I didn’t have to. The mere fact they were here — in MURRAY, KENTUCKY — was enough.
To my knowledge, this has never happened. No function at Murray State has ever warranted the presence of an entire NBA team … minus, of course, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and sharp-shooting former Kentucky guard Devin Booker, who are both currently injured.
I made sure to ask Payne’s coach at Murray State — current Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm — about his thoughts on the Suns coming to Murray in Saturday’s postgame news conference after the win over Illinois-Chicago. Steve had plenty to say about it.
“I think that speaks volumes of Monty Williams because I think they did the same thing when Devin got his jersey retired,” Prohm said of Williams and the team, who came to Murray after arriving in Memphis to prepare for a game Monday against the Grizzlies and Murray State’s second-ever NBA Lottery pick, Ja Morant. “They were playing the (New Orleans) Pelicans and they all rode over to Moss Point (Mississippi), about an hour-and-a-half away.
“That starts with the leader, and that’s Monty Williams saying, ‘Hey man! We’re going over to support him. That’s what we’re about as a program, that’s what we’re about as an organization,’ and we were the same way. I was like,’Man! We don’t need to be worrying about a halftime speech or anything. These guys need to be out here because this is history.”
Cam was appreciative as well. Shortly after arriving inside The Bank, the Phoenix backup point guard to Paul, also not playing right now because of an injury, was looking around the large crowd that had gathered, then trained his eyes to the area opposite the visiting bench. There was his team.
He met the sight by spreading his arms wide, as if giving them all a big hug.
“It’s all love,” Cam said. “I love the fact that they came. Coach Monty was with me in Oklahoma City (where Cam went with the 14th pick in 2015, when Williams was an assistant), so he came and the team did as well and that’s also a tribute to Murray State.
“Hey! It ain’t easy to get to Murray, so the fact that they took a two-hour bus ride over here, I couldn’t appreciate them more. I love them. That’s the kind of camaraderie we’ve got, a brotherhood, and we’ve got that same thing at Murray State.”
Why was it such a big deal to have the Suns here? Folks, don’t forget that, two seasons ago, Cam helped them to the NBA Finals, becoming only the third Racer to play in a championship series. And last year? The Suns were “only” the team with the best regular-season record in the entire league before some things went wrong and they were bounced in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.
This year, injuries to Cam, Paul, Booker and others have threatened to derail the season. After looking strong in the early part of the season, the Suns have plummeted. As this is being written, Phoenix currently sits 21-24 and fourth in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, an imposing 4.5 games behind first-place Sacramento. The Suns play a dangerous Brooklyn team tonight.
Truth? if the Suns can get regain their entire team in a relatively quick manner, they can still win the Western Conference, as well as the world title. They do have a long way to go, but when this team is at full force, not many teams can stop it.
After the show of support by Williams and his team Saturday, Prohm is hopeful the Suns get the chance to really show what they can do.
“Hopefully, they can get healthy,” he said.
