As I’m listening to Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm talk one day last month on the “Hey Coach” show about his team’s outstanding showing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, I was struck by how this related to the Racers’ new home, the Missouri Valley Conference.
In fact, Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley came right out and said it. “We wouldn’t have had this opportunity in the former conference.” The opportunity in question was the valuable exposure Murray State received from the ESPN family of networks. ESPN2 and ESPNU handled coverage of the tournament in Conway, South Carolina; if I recall correctly, last year’s venture to Naples, Florida, when the Racers were still in the Ohio Valley Conference, had no such attention.
That is because the Myrtle Beach event, just like several other November tourneys, is owned by ESPN. That means the participating teams receive certain perks, even if they’re not doing well in the event. Take former Valley member Loyola-Chicago; they had a horrible time on the Atlantic Coast but still received the red-carpet treatment for exposure.
The same was true for Murray State in Conway, with one big difference, of course. They won two of three games, which caught the attention of ESPN broadcasters Rich Hollenberg and Dane Bradshaw, who handled the play-by-play all weekend. In fact, I recall Bradshaw, a standout guard in his days at Tennessee, saying at least twice, “The Racers are serving notice to the Missouri Valley that they are going to be something to deal with this year,” or something to that extent.
Friends, Romans and Racer fans, you can’t buy that kind of publicity, and it went three-fold when they showed a clip at the end of a win over Tulsa that featured three beloved former Racer guards — Canaan, Cam and Ja. You don’t think potential recruits saw this and were at least a bit intrigued about Murray State when they saw those guys?
Now, I invite you to take a trip on the Google train and look at what the other Valley teams were doing at about the same time. Almost every one of them was playing in one of these ESPN events. And therein lies the advantage the Valley possesses. These teams are highly sought and that’s because The Valley has a big reputation; it is routinely sending more than one team to the NCAA Tournament.
Steve also gave insight into how Valley teams are able to do this.
“I think our league knows that, when we’re playing each other in conference play, you’ve got a lot of Quad 1 and Quad 2 games. There are no Quad 3 and Quad 4 games and you do that from your non-conference schedule,” he said. “With this league, most of the teams can go into conference play 8-3, 9-2 or 10-1. It gives us a realistic chance to have multiple teams in postseason play. We can have a couple (or, as has happened with The Valley, more) in the NCAAs and a couple in the NITs.”
And, along with the Racers, Valley teams have already made noise this season. SIU beat Big 12 power Oklahoma State, while Missouri State beat a good MTSU team. Indiana State, only 11-20 last season, has started 8-1 and, as I type this, is preparing to play SIU in Carbondale to join the Racers and Bradley in a tie for first place in The Valley at 2-0. As Steve said, the stronger other Valley teams are, the better for Murray State.
Let’s not forget Coach Rechelle Turner and her women’s team either. They’re going to benefit from this too. Last year, the OVC sent four teams, including the Racers, to the postseason, which was a solid number. Only one, though, went to the NCAA Tournament — Belmont.
The Valley sent five teams into postseason play, but here comes the kicker. TWO teams went to the NCAAs — Illinois State and Missouri State, who had to win a game in the dreaded First Four (which consists of the last four teams selected for the 68 teams named on the NCAA Tournament Selection Show). The Bears did win, though, and went dancing because of it.
I believe The Valley is going to do nothing but help build the Racer women program, simply because of the attraction of playing in a league so revered. Remember, it was not too long ago that a player named Jackie Stiles— From where? Yup. Missouri State — was finding her way every night onto ESPN’s SportsCenter because she was setting the NCAA record books on fire. When her career was over, no women’s player had scored more points until Kelsey Plum of Washington came along and broke that mark. Stiles scored 3.383 points, just for mention.
This, folks, is why Murray State now resides in this big and predator-filled lake known as The Valley. And I loved Steve’s summation that day.
“This is what we signed up for and that’s what we’re venturing into,” he said.
