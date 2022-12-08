As I’m listening to Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm talk one day last month on the “Hey Coach” show about his team’s outstanding showing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, I was struck by how this related to the Racers’ new home, the Missouri Valley Conference.

In fact, Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley came right out and said it. “We wouldn’t have had this opportunity in the former conference.” The opportunity in question was the valuable exposure Murray State received from the ESPN family of networks. ESPN2 and ESPNU handled coverage of the tournament in Conway, South Carolina; if I recall correctly, last year’s venture to Naples, Florida, when the Racers were still in the Ohio Valley Conference, had no such attention. 