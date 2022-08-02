Easley

Former Murray State star Tony Easley shows he still has game Saturday afternoon as he scores an easy two points against defenders Donte Poole (right) and DJ Burns (left) during the pickup tournament that is part of the annual Racer Hoopalooza event at the CFSB Center in Murray. Poole was a teammate of Easley on the 2010 Racer team that defeated Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament, while Burns helped the Racers to the program's fifth NCAA win last season.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

Obviously, something like Racer Hoopalooza, which brought about 100 former Murray State basketball players and coaches back to Murray this past weekend, is great for those folks, as well as fans.

But what about the media? No one ever gets to hear what happens with us at these things, right? 