Obviously, something like Racer Hoopalooza, which brought about 100 former Murray State basketball players and coaches back to Murray this past weekend, is great for those folks, as well as fans.
But what about the media? No one ever gets to hear what happens with us at these things, right?
Well, allow me to use a little space here to show you that this guy had a great doggone time!
It starts with Saturday afternoon and the annual pickup games at The Bank. I get there early. Only one person is around. He gets a ball from the rack.
“Why not?” I say to myself. For the next several minutes, there I am, shooting hoops on the floor of the one of the greatest home courts in college basketball. I hadn’t done that before. You only live once right? Oh! And I hit a 3-pointer. Pretty cool!
Next, we go to Murray Country Club earlier that morning. Got to see someone I wish I knew better — Coach T. I got a chance to talk briefly to him in November at the Murray State Hall of Fame banquet. I’d always heard he was a great guy and those few minutes confirmed it.
Saw him again Saturday. He was having a good day on the course, and made some nice shots when his group came my way. He lives in Jackson, Mississippi these days, so I couldn’t resist. “You talk to Coach Sanders much?” I asked of Jackson State Head Football Coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, after he sent a near-perfect drive to the fifth fairway. “Sure do,” he said, smiling.
There was the fact that the weekend honored what I would have to say, personally, is my favorite Racers team, the ’88 team that won the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament game. I finally got to talk to some of these folks, including Racer Hall of Famers Jeff Martin and Don Mann.
I loved how they said they expected to win every game. No moment was too big. As I remember the magical night as I sat in my parents’ den in Paducah and the Racers slayed N.C. State, I immediately zoned in on that. You know what? They did play like a team that belonged on that court, despite being a 14th seed against a Wolfpack team that, in my opinion, was probably better than the ’83 team that won the title.
I also finally got a chance to talk to a freshman guard on that team, newly-elected Murray State Hall of Famer Paul King. Yes, we talked about that incredible night in Lincoln, Nebraska. However, I had to ask him about a less-significant moment on the grand scale that still ranks as my favorite in-person moment I’ve witnessed. It came when I was a junior and had just transferred to Murray from Paducah Community College.
On a Saturday afternoon, the Racers were playing Austin Peay at Racer Arena. It’s the first half and Popeye Jones has just saved the ball from going out of bounds with a leap across the baseline. He finds guard Greg Coble, who immediately begins jetting down the court and suddenly launches a lob pass from somewhere between the mid-court stripe and the opposing free-throw line.
I’m thinking, “What’s he doing? He’s going to throw it into the fifth row under the basket!” Nope. He knew what he was doing. Out of nowhere, Paul takes flight, catches the ball and slams it through the basket, completing one of the most spectacular plays I’ve ever seen live. What I really remember, though, is the roar a packed Racer Arena produced.
To this day, I’ve never heard an arena become that loud. I literally thought the roof would come off … and Paul remembered the play well.
“He threw it and all I remember doing was locating the ball and going as high as I can go to get it. I was fortunate because, at the time, I had something like a 47-inch vertical (jump), so I was fortunate to get it and dunk it,” he said of how that was the signature play in a win over the Governors. “It’s one of those moments I remember too and, for it to be against Austin Peay, was really great for me.
“It was a great pass and, especially with alley-oops, the timing has to be right. What really gets me now is that I’ll be in the gym with my middle son (Isaiah) and watching him and other kids jump and I’ll remember, ‘Hey! I used to be able to do that (he says, chuckling).’
“But that particular day, the Racer fans were out of this life, man! You could talk, but you couldn’t hear yourself talking.”
Coach Prohm did a great thing when he had the idea for Hoopalooza nine years ago and I, for one, was glad it was around over the weekend. I had a blast and look forward to the next several years.
