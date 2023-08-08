Brown flying

There were no photos readily available of Murray State Hall of Famer Marcus Brown performing the high jump for the, so this has to suffice. Known as one of the most explosive leapers to come through the Racer basketball program, Brown is shown in mid-flight toward a dunk against North Carolina in the 1995 NCAA Tournament in Tallahassee, Florida. 

 Murray State Athletics file photo

Remember a few weeks ago when I did that piece about how the 75th Anniversary Teams of the Ohio Valley Conference had proven so educational to me?

Well, I left out something. In researching Murray State’s athletes and coaches that were named to these teams (the combination of items on GoRacers.com and old Murray State Shield yearbooks helped immensely with images), I would also seek information on these folks through old media guides that are now online and this included men’s track, which Murray State no longer has.