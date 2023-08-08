Remember a few weeks ago when I did that piece about how the 75th Anniversary Teams of the Ohio Valley Conference had proven so educational to me?
Well, I left out something. In researching Murray State’s athletes and coaches that were named to these teams (the combination of items on GoRacers.com and old Murray State Shield yearbooks helped immensely with images), I would also seek information on these folks through old media guides that are now online and this included men’s track, which Murray State no longer has.
And what do my eyes spot as I’m seeking the list of OVC champions the Racers/Thoroughbreds had over the years? Under “High jump” for the year 1994 was a name that, pun totally intended, “jumped” out at me immediately.
“Hmmm,” I thought to myself. “It is conceivable that someone other than the Hall of Famer who is the school’s third-leading career scorer could have that name, right?”
Then, I remembered watching Murray State games on TV, as well as the few games I was able to cover in person while still a budding sports guy in Benton. “The guy could jump out of the gym, though. Maybe?”
You saw the headline to today’s history lesson. YES he was the same Marcus Brown. And yes, I followed through on this the first chance I got a few days after I discovered this little tidbit. So, while on a business venture to the CFSB Center, I run into Marcus and asked him about it straight up. He confirmed it.
I didn’t have time for a full-blown interview that day but I left him with, “Yeah, we need to talk about this some more.” I got the chance at last weekend’s Racer Hoopalooza.
“Actually, I high jumped in high school. Most people probably don’t know about that,” Marcus began as we talked inside the Hall of Champions. At his second sentence, I halfway wanted to see, ‘Well, count me among those folks, man!”
“I was a seven-foot high jumper and had 10 college offers to run track, so when I got here to Murray, the track coach (Wayne Pate) found out what I had done and said, ‘Hey! We have a chance to win a (conference team) championship! So we had to convince (Racer Head Basketball Coach Scott Edgar) and, at first, he was a little upset about the idea, but I did end up winning (the OVC) title.”
That Marcus had been a star in high school probably should come as no surprise, once you realize where he had attended. It was West Memphis High School in West Memphis, Arkansas (now known as the Academies of West Memphis), which has produced many a star athlete in multiple sports with track being one of them. Basketball, of course, is the big game in town with numerous major college and NBA players having been nurtured in this city west of the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee, long a hot bed for basketball.
“It was kind of forced into it by my junior high coach but I just excelled at it,” Marcus said of how entering the Blue Devils feeder program eventually led him to be guided by track coaching legend “Crazy” Joe Newnan. “We had a big-time program with great assistants, so it was easy to do well.
“We didn’t have any other players (at Murray State) that came with me to jump. And those guys didn’t care about that or make a big deal of it.
“All I knew was that they could throw me lobs and I could dunk.”
However, while Brown won the ’94 OVC high jump title with an effort of 6’10” (he said he could hit the seven-foot mark before he came to Murray), he said that accomplishment was tempered.
“We didn’t win the championship and, really, that meant more to me. I hated that for us,” he said. “That was the whole reason I came out for track, was to help us win that. Yeah, I was happy to have won the high jump but it would’ve meant so much more if we also could’ve won.”
Marcus’ title in ’94 did extend a streak for the Racers in the high jump. That win marked Murray State’s fourth title in a row as Dave Stone won it in 1991 and Chris Barber had won it the following two seasons.
Brown did get his share of team titles, though. He won an OVC title and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament under Edgar at Murray State. He also won four championships for teams in Turkey and Russia.
