We here in Racer Nation know about this time of year. True!
The postseason and Murray State just seem to go together like Gilbert and Sullivan, milk and honey and burgers and fries. They just work.
However, this is going to a totally new level this week. Yes, I finally got to see up close the insanity of Evansville. My gosh, is that place gonna miss us this year!
But in St. Louis, at the Missouri Valley Conference’s crown jewel — STATE FARM ARCH MADNESS (cue big voice with echo) — this is a different world. And I think Racer Nation will fit in just fine. To the point of shutting down a downtown St. Louis street like we saw last year in Evansville? We’ll have to see.
Here’s what you need to know, though.
Arch Madness is one of the best postseason tournaments every year. You know how I know that? BECAUSE CBS SHOWS THE TITLE GAME EVERY YEAR! Not many other mid-major conferences get that treatment.
Here’s something else I know. FINAL FOUR teams have emerged from Arch Madness. Let that sink in folks!
I know Loyola of Chicago and Wichita State aren’t with us anymore. When they both went to the Final Four awhile back? Yeah, they were property of The Valley!
This is not a minor-league outfit folks. This is the big time. And Murray State is part of it. Good for us!
Will the Racers win it this year? Hey! This is the postseason. Anything is possible. Anybody can get hot with no warning. Happens all of the time. So yes, they can, but a lot of things must improve.
However, I love the winner between tonight’s matchup between the Racers and Valpo playing Drake Friday night. Remember I said this. Day 2 of a tournament is the most dangerous. It produces the most upsets. Why? Because the team that played the day before is now used to the surroundings of the event. They have the feel for the court … and the rims … and how good of a “shooting gym” the venue provides.
I didn’t say it happened every time. Murray State showed that last year in Evansville when it blasted SEMO. Then again, SEMO was playing a road game up there, never a good thing this time of year.
Are they tired? I remember a wise coach telling me several years ago, “John, nobody gets tired early in a tournament. With TV timeouts being part of the game, teams get more than enough rest during games.”
I think tonight’s winner will give Drake all it can handle. I think all four of the teams holding byes could struggle in their first games.
Bradley is playing really well as the No. 1 seed, but I could see No. 8 Northern Iowa (provided UNI takes care of No. 9 Illinois State) giving the Braves trouble. And let’s remember, under Head Coach Ben Jacobson, the Panthers have done damage this time of year.
I think fifth-seeded Indiana State could be extremely dangerous if it handles No. 12 Evansville. The way the Sycamores shot the three late in the season is frightening and their likely opponent —No. 4 Belmont — might fit them, especially so soon after Indiana State blew a big lead in Nashville in a one-point loss.
And how about SIU in the third spot with a potential matchup with Missouri State? The Bears, who have to deal with an improved UIC team, have a very tough defense and could be a real problem for a Saluki team that can struggle scoring.
In other words, get ready for a lot of nail biting, walking the floor and whatever else you do to try to stay calm during nervous times. And Racer Nation? Take everything in. Go to these games if you can.
This is a big deal for us. And I believe it is the beginning of, impossible as it is to believe, the greatest days of Racer basketball. The Valley will make us better.
I think we’re going to make it better too.
