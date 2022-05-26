MURRAY — Murray State placed four players on the All-Ohio Conference Baseball Teams with pitcher Hayden Wynja and third baseman Bryson Bloomer earning First Team honors, utility man/pitcher Jacob Pennington earning Second Team honors and infielder Carson Garner earning All-Freshman honors.
Wynja, a 6-9 redshirt junior, was 7-3 on the mound this season and earned OVC Pitcher of the Week honors twice.
Bloomer, a redshirt senior, was solid for the Racers this spring, batting .286 with 12 runs and 66 RBIs. He also was 19-of-20 with stolen base attempts and compiled a .917 fielding percentage.
Pennington, a redshirt sophomore, continued his role as the team’s Swiss Army knife this season, playing both the infield and pitching, while also serving as a designated hitter, from time-to-time. He hit .290 with eight homers and 24 RBIs and also had a fielding percentage of .818. On the mound, he was 3-1 this season with a 4.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts.
Garner batted .264 with five homers and 22 RBIs. He also had a .943 fielding percentage in his first season with the Racers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.