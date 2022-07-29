Wynja

Murray State pitcher Hayden Wynja prepares to send the ball toward the plate in last season's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at Lexington.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Following an All-Conference First Team performance in 2022, Murray State pitcher Hayden Wynja signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

In his lone season with the Racers, Wynja led the Racers in innings pitched (73.2), wins (7), ERA (3.67), and strikeouts (86). The 6-9 lefty had a dominant conference campaign highlighted by a streak of 26.0 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and a complete game shutout over Austin Peay with seven strikeouts.