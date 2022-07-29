MURRAY — Following an All-Conference First Team performance in 2022, Murray State pitcher Hayden Wynja signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.
In his lone season with the Racers, Wynja led the Racers in innings pitched (73.2), wins (7), ERA (3.67), and strikeouts (86). The 6-9 lefty had a dominant conference campaign highlighted by a streak of 26.0 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run and a complete game shutout over Austin Peay with seven strikeouts.
“I want to thank Murray State for giving me the platform to make this happen,” Wynja said shortly after signing the deal. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and everyone involved for making my time at Murray special. Coming to Murray State was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I am honored to call myself a Racer.”
“I am so happy for Hayden. The work he put in to grow both on and off the field is being rewarded,” said Coach Dan Skirka. “I look forward to following his career and using him as an example to future Racers!”
