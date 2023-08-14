MURRAY — Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko fully understands a maxim that has existed inside the campus’ athletic department for many years.
“Recruitment through retirement.”
Now, he is not really close to the end time of that idea. He only graduated from Murray State in the late 2000s after playing quarterback for the Racers’ football team. However, having been in the athletics administration offices of Southeastern Conference member Missouri and his previous stop before returning to Murray last year — Louisiana, a fledgling program from the Sun Belt Conference — he said he knows the importance of academics when it comes to attracting athletes that can help a program.
And he knows he has landed in a great spot for that with his alma mater. As the 2023-24 academic year arrives on Tuesday, Murray State has a streak of 38 consecutive semesters in which its athletics teams have achieved a department-wide grade-point-average of at least 3.00.
“And the spring semester marked the highest GPA in Murray State University athletics history,” Yantko said, a big smile coming across his face, similar to the one he would flash after a Racer touchdown during his days as the quarterback. “We’ve got an incredible staff. We have lots of great coaches and student-athletes and they believe in our plan.
“That’s the expectation.”
That is also a big part of the message for recruits, and something came on the scene earlier this year that Yantko said is going to give Murray State even more of a competitive edge. This was the establishment of the Dennis Jackson Leadership Program, named for a Murray native who not only broke the athletic color barrier at his hometown four-year university in football and track and field, but went on to a huge career in education, mainly in nearby Paducah, where he still resides.
“This is a unique method of engaging our players and providing some of those road maps to help foster forward in academic focus on some academic incentive opportunities and really enhance some things, based on what the NCAA allows us to do. So that’s given us a very strong edge with how we can get our and support our student-athletes,” Yantko said. “It’s incentivizing in a new way, so we’re really excited with what we have there, but we continue to reset and redefine the standard.
“We want to go and compete against that GPA every year, right? So that’s the expectation and we’re excited, but that’s only part of the many pieces that makes this excellence of tradition so sweet.”
The academic part of the Racer athletics program is also one of six projects worth an estimated $1.1 million that were undertaken during the summer break with updates to the Weaver Center, named for former Dean of Education and Kentucky Educator of the Year Dr. Jan Weaver and her husband, Dick, who was a renowned philanthropist in the community. Other projects have included remodeling the showers of Stewart Stadium, establishing an indoor hitting facility for the Racer baseball and softball teams, as well as the addition of LED lights inside the CFSB Center.
And just this past week, more evidence of Murray State’s academic prowess in athletics was seen as nine softball players were named Academic All-Americans and the baseball program was given the 2022-23 American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award for compiling a team GPA of 3.46.
All of this, Yantko said, is necessary as Murray State seeks to compete in the powerful Missouri Valley Conference in most sports, as well as the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program and (pushing academics, as well as showing the facility improvements) is why we do it, to serve (the student-athletes) and allow them to have a transitional experience,” Yantko said. “We’re serving them in the time they have here to experience a transition in their lives. Recruitment through retirement, right?
“We’ve got to continue to compete for the best student-athletes in the country. That’s who we are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.