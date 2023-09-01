MURRAY — In line with the continued progress and momentum surrounding Murray State Athletics, Director of Athletics Nico Yantko has announced the restructuring of the Racers’ executive team and welcomes in a number of new department heads.
Matt Kelly, Natalie Garfield, Brock Rydecki, Rachael Cuttitta and Josh Brunner make up the newly-minted executive unit, with the first four each receiving a new title.
“We are so excited for the start of the 2023-24 athletics year and these positive changes in our staff will help us continue to push Racer Athletics forward and provide a world-class experience for our student-athletes,” Yantko said. “I cannot thank each one of these individuals, as well as our entire staff, enough for what they do for our department and I am looking forward to what is to come as we get our team in place.”
Kelly was elevated to executive senior associate AD for competitive excellence. In this role, he will continue to oversee a multitude of areas, including compliance, financial aid, sports medicine, sports performance, student-athlete services and more.
Garfield will serve as associate AD of business strategy and manage all of the financial aspects and business office needs for the department, while Rydecki has been elevated to associate AD for operations and will oversee facility management, new facility projects and equipment needs for the department.
Brunner joined the Racers in January as senior associate AD for external relations and strategic initiatives and oversees a variety of external reaching areas, including athletics communications, creative services and fan experience, while also guiding revenue areas and supporting Yantko in football and men’s basketball scheduling.
Cuttitta continues her role as assistant AD for student-athlete development but has added the title of the senior woman administrator. Cuttitta is also responsible for putting on the Dennis Jackson Leadership Program and is the oversight for Murray State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
As part of the new staff restructure, Yantko has announced a number of new department heads that will help elevate the Racers’ brand.
Haley Townsend has been added as the department’s new assistant AD for compliance & NIL engagement after serving as the director of compliance at Oral Roberts.
Brandon Banks joins the Murray State staff as senior director of creative video after a successful stint in Lexington covering a variety of sports, including men’s basketball, at Kentucky. Scott Kopacz, who had previously worked in a creative video role for the Racers, has shifted his focus to the television and broadcast space in his new role as the director of broadcast services.
Former Racer soccer player Miyah Watford has been elevated to director of fan experience after years working as a fan experience intern and graduate assistant, while fellow graduate assistant Clay Wagoner now serves the department as the director of athletics communications, telling the story of Murray State through a variety of digital platforms and traditional athletics communications roles.
