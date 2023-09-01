MURRAY — In line with the continued progress and momentum surrounding Murray State Athletics, Director of Athletics Nico Yantko has announced the restructuring of the Racers’ executive team and welcomes in a number of new department heads.

 Matt Kelly, Natalie Garfield, Brock Rydecki, Rachael Cuttitta and Josh Brunner make up the newly-minted executive unit, with the first four each receiving a new title.

Recommended for you