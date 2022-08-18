Among the most interested observers during Tuesday’s public event to welcome new Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko back to his alma mater was a rather unassuming-looking gentleman who was sitting third from the left end of the front row of seats inside the Murray Room of the CFSB Center.
However, this man’s quiet demeanor does not match his reputation in the field of college athletics. No, the man — Mike Alden — very well could be called one of the true gurus of producing top leaders in athletics departments throughout the country.
He was Yantko’s boss several years ago at the place Alden made his biggest impact, Missouri, where he helped the Tigers transition from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, with Yantko riding alongside him, learning as they went. Making things perhaps sweeter for Alden Tuesday was that he was sitting not too far from Yantko’s most recent boss, Louisiana A.D. Dr. Bryan Maggard, who happens to also be an Alden disciple and a proud member of a group known to many as “Alden’s Army.”
“We wouldn’t miss it. We think so much of Nico and (wife) Marnie and obviously his daughter, Chaney, and his parents and his family,” Alden said after Yantko made his initial speech after being hired Monday as Murray State’s 10th athletics director. He had served as seven years under Alden at Mizzou before Maggard hired him six years ago to come to the land of the Ragin’ Cajuns, where he served as deputy director of athletics until Monday.
“Nico was a really important part of our team at Missouri for a long time, and he was a great contributor, not only through the job, but also to the community.
“Then, to see him to go to work for Bryan Maggard at Louisiana, who also had worked with us at Missouri, was kind of interesting, but also a bit rewarding.”
Alden said he believes Racer Nation has a winner in the former Murray State quarterback of the late 2000s.
“He’s got all of the tools, all of the ingredients,” Alden said. “He’s a value-based decision-maker and that makes for a great servant leader. He’s going to do great things here at Murray State.”
Alden also pointed to how Yantko was in Columbia when the Tigers switched from the Big 12 to the SEC. Yantko is encountering a similar situation at his alma mater as the Racers are transitioning to play in the Missouri Valley Conference this year in the majority of its sports, with football heading to the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023, while rifle will remain the Ohio Valley Conference where Murray State programs resided since the league’s creation 75 years ago.
“He helped us in significant fundraising efforts at that time, including where we built a $70 million addition to our football stadium (Faurot Field, named for former Mizzou head coach and athletic director Don Faurot, the brother of former Murray State football coach Fred Faurot), as well as a number of other areas.
“Plus today, he talked about engagement and Nico was so key as far as that was concerned. The great thing about him is his ability to relate and to interact with and respect all backgrounds of people. He was a huge asset at Missouri and I know he did the same in Louisiana and that will be important here too in Kentucky.”
Fundraising will be at the forefront of Yantko’s goals at Murray State and Maggard had some testimony to his former understudy’s abilities while in Lafayette.
“He was a key to our record-setting fundraising these past couple of years,” Maggard recalled of Yantko who helped UL raise $30 million in 2021 alone. “He’s a relationship builder, he’s an engager, he is somebody that knows how to tell the story of not just an athletic department, but of the university itself.
“He’s going to be a fantastic aid to (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson and I promise you that he will encompass the entire university, not just athletics, as he’s engaging people out there to get involved.”
Yantko talked fondly of both of his former bosses Tuesday.
“Dr. Bryan Maggard ... what a five years it was to work alongside you and with you. What a special place (Lafayette) is and its best days are ahead of it,” Yantko said before turning his attention to Alden.
“You are the true definition of a mentor. We’re all a product of our experiences and have all been put in a great position, at one time or another, because someone believed in us. I couldn’t have been luckier than to have that guy in my corner every single day. Mike, thank you…I can’t thank you enough for all that you’ve done for me.”
