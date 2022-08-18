Alden's Army

New Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko (middle) said he owes a great deal of his success to former longtime Missouri A.D. Mike Alden (left), whose leadership has led to about 20 former understudies, including Louisiana A.D. Dr. Bryan Maggard (right), Yantko's boss until Monday, eventually becoming the heads of collegiate athletics departments throughout the nation. This group is known as "Alden's Army."

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

Among the most interested observers during Tuesday’s public event to welcome new Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko back to his alma mater was a rather unassuming-looking gentleman who was sitting third from the left end of the front row of seats inside the Murray Room of the CFSB Center. 

However, this man’s quiet demeanor does not match his reputation in the field of college athletics. No, the man — Mike Alden — very well could be called one of the true gurus of producing top leaders in athletics departments throughout the country.