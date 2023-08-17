MSU indoor hitting facility

This is a look at the new indoor hitting facility that has been established this summer at the south end of Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State campus.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — If anyone knows the importance of recruiting for collegiate student-athletes, it is Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko.

After all, once upon a time, he was one. The mid-to-late 2000s, he was a quarterback for the Murray State football program, even having the starting role for some games. So, he has a better view than most from the perspective of an athlete as he goes about his everyday business in charge of the Racer athletic department.