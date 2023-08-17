MURRAY — If anyone knows the importance of recruiting for collegiate student-athletes, it is Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko.
After all, once upon a time, he was one. The mid-to-late 2000s, he was a quarterback for the Murray State football program, even having the starting role for some games. So, he has a better view than most from the perspective of an athlete as he goes about his everyday business in charge of the Racer athletic department.
And what he does now, along with everyone in that department, is geared around one thing — recruiting.
“Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program,” said Yantko, who served in the athletic departments at Southeastern Conference member Missouri and Sun Belt member Louisiana before returning to his collegiate alma mater almost a year ago. While at those campuses, he saw its teams become more competitive, particularly at Louisiana (formerly Southwestern Louisiana and Louisiana-Lafayette) as it has had teams that used to not make deep runs in sports like football, men’s basketball, softball and baseball making big impacts during that time of the season.
Attracting the best student-athletes made that happen and, over the summer, something has been happening on the campus that falls in line with this idea. Six facilities have either been established or are receiving significant upgrades, at a combined cost of about $1.1 million.
“You can go forward, or you can go back,” he said. “I won’t be in the latter, so we’re going to find that pathway to elevate our performance spaces.”
Then again, Yantko said Murray State has no choice. After being a founding member of the Ohio Valley Conference in 1948 and staying in that league the next 75 years, all but one Murray State athletic program (rifle, which stayed in the OVC) now resides in the much more reputable and more established Missouri Valley Conference, second oldest in the nation to only the Big Ten.
That means Racer athletics had to get bigger.
“And I’m telling you that what we did in the OVC won’t cut it here,” he said.
Improvements include upgrades to the Weaver Center (academic facility inside Roy Stewart Stadium, updating the shower area for the Racer football program at Stewart, installation of an LED lighting system inside the CFSB Center that allows the Racers to run with many programs in the country. Renovations to the Gene W. Ray Center were also included in this list, along with updates to the football program’s lounge.
Of particular note, though, is what has been happening inside the south end of Stewart, the establishment of an indoor hitting facility for Racer baseball and softball teams. Those are for programs that have made significant strides the past few years, including the softball program’s run to a first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 and baseball’s first appearance in The Valley Tournament, resulting in the Racers being one of the last four remaining teams.
“We talk about the showers inside the football area ... I showered in those things, man! They hadn’t changed since then, or for 30 years before me,” Yantko said with a laugh.
Then he got serious.
“We have more capital projects going on right now than we have had going on here in 13 years, going back to the Gene Ray Center (adjacent to the CFSB Center), and I’m telling you, we’re scratching the surface,” he said, giving credit to Racer Nation for allowing this to happen. “We have doubled our donations. We have a 30% increase in sponsorships. We’re having one of the highest ticket sales ever and our renewals already are at 70% for this upcoming season.
“That’s got to be from great education to our fan base and great communication to our fan base and, ultimately, our fan base has to believe and want to invest.”
That is because that fan base wants to see teams win. That means the players not only have to be able to compete, but they also have to want to be in Murray to represent Racer Nation. Yantko said these improvements happening now go a long way to making that possible.
He said the blueprint currently being executed in Murray follows what he learned in Lafayette under the guidance of Rajin’ Cajuns A.D. Brian Maggard, who, like Yantko, had been guided by a true guru of collegiate athletics administrators nationwide, former Mizzou A.D. Mike Alden.
In fact, Yantko was with Alden in Columbia when the Tigers left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC in the early 2010s. One of Yantko’s biggest projects was a $70 million renovation of Faurot Field, named for former Tiger Head Football Coach Don Faurot, brother of former Murray State skipper Fred Faurot.
Coincidence or not, Mizzou, not expected to be a contender for SEC titles in football, suddenly became a contender, winning the SEC Eastern Division two years in a row, not long after that renovation was made.
“So, you look at the profile of the 15 sports we sponsor. Now, we’re investing in all of them in new and unique ways,” he said. “Hey! You play to compete.
“But for us, we’ve got to resource these things to be able to go and compete and win, and I think our fans have great expectations and they should.
“We’ve also got to continue to compete for the best student-athletes in the country. I think that’s who we are and that’s where we are. As an alum, I think we have a competitive advantage. We have the charm and we have the history.”
