Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, middle, poses with Murray State mascot Dunker, left, and Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson during a recent visit to Paducah. Yantko, a former Murray State quarterback in football, was given a contract extension Friday during a meeting of the Murray State Board of Regents.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — After guiding Murray State Athletics through one of the most prosperous and exciting years in recent history, Director of Athletics Nico Yantko has received an extension to his previous contract. The two-time Racer alum will now lead the Racers through 2027.

 Yantko, whose tenure began on Sept. 1, 2022, guided the Racers through their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference and led the charge for the department more than doubling its fundraising total since his hiring.