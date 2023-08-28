MURRAY — After guiding Murray State Athletics through one of the most prosperous and exciting years in recent history, Director of Athletics Nico Yantko has received an extension to his previous contract. The two-time Racer alum will now lead the Racers through 2027.
Yantko, whose tenure began on Sept. 1, 2022, guided the Racers through their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference and led the charge for the department more than doubling its fundraising total since his hiring.
“I cannot thank Dr. Bob Jackson and the entire Board of Regents enough for this incredible opportunity to continue leading our incredible student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We have made so much progress in all areas of our department over the last year, and I am excited to say that the best is yet to come. Marnie, Chaney, Gino and I love being in Murray and we are beyond excited for the 2023-24 athletics year.”
Less than a year after Yantko’s hiring, he came in and implemented new strategic fundraising initiatives that resulted in a 126% increase in fundraising productivity. As a result, the Racers have been able to begin more than $1 million in capital projects, including the Baseball/Softball Performance Center, upgrades to football team spaces, new LED lights in the CFSB Center and more.
Additionally, the department set the record for number of major gift commitments ($25,000+) in a month (six in January 2023) and the record for number of major gift commitments in a year (16). The Racers also saw the largest gift in over 14 years, a $250,000 commitment from Swift & Staley.
“I am extremely pleased with the extension of Nico’s contract and his dedicated leadership of Racer Athletics,” Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “He’s among the best in his profession and has a deep commitment to our student-athletes, coaches, fans, alumni and supporters. The past year has been exceptional as we continue our legacy of excellence.”
Under Yantko, MSU’s student-athletes achieved a departmental 3.0 cumulative GPA, earning a 3.27 in Spring 2023, to extend their streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA or better to 38. That overall GPA was the best in department history.
In addition to the success in the classroom, Yantko oversaw the creation of the Dennis Jackson Leadership Program, which provides Murray State’s student-athletes resources in the areas of career readiness, leadership & civic engagement, NIL preparedness & brand management, financial literacy and mental health. The Racers also more than doubled their community service hours over the last year, a key component to the program.
Murray State’s student-athletes saw other unprecedented resources throughout the past year with partnerships with Brandr and INFLCR, providing them with the necessary tools that they need to find success through their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).
Competitively, every Racer program saw success in their first year in the Missouri Valley Conference by making their respective postseason tournament, including soccer competing for the league crown in their inaugural season and baseball making a deep run through their tournament.
Yantko will also lead the football program into its first year of the Missouri Valley Football Conference this upcoming season. Backed by new resources injected directly into the program, the Racers put together the highest-ranked recruiting class in school history with 31 stars according to 247Sports.com.
Men’s and women’s basketball, who each defeated SEC programs and set attendance marks during the last year, have also seen significant growth in Yantko’s tenure. Each program has seen significant investments in staff infrastructure and other critical areas for each program.
Fan and community engagement have also been a major focal point for Yantko’s administration. The department has re-engaged the student body with the revival of The Winner’s Circle, the official student supports group of Murray State Athletics, while creating the Racers Rally Program and Classroom of the Month initiatives.
Follow the Racers on Twitter (@MSURacers), Instagram (@RacersAthletics), and Facebook to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Murray State Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.