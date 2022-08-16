MURRAY — A former Murray State athlete is returning to his alma mater, this time to man the top athletics position on the campus.
Nico Yantko, who was a quarterback for the Racer football team between 2007 and 2009, was named the school’s 10th director of athletics on Monday. He comes to his alma mater after serving the past five years as deputy director of athletics at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, formerly Southwestern Louisiana, which he said, like Murray State, has seen several teams on that campus flourish in the past few years.
“I can’t it put into words. This is a dream come true to be named the next athletic director here at Murray. It’s unbelievably humbling, considering how much this institution means to me and what it stands for to me and so many others,” Yantko said Monday night. “My experience here transformed my life and I cannot thank (Murray State President Dr. Bob) Jackson and the rest of the committee and university leadership for bringing us home. We’re so excited to be here and we’re chomping at the bit to get rolling.
“The outreach (throughout the day Monday) has been so humbling and, frankly, a little emotional. It’s special. We know this place is built off remarkable relationships and people who have a deep passion and connection to Murray State.
“So, to summarize it, there’s no higher honor than to serve Murray State in this role, and (wife Marnie) and I can’t think of a better place to raise our family than right here.”
Yantko has been selected to fill the position left vacant earlier in the summer by the departure of Kevin Saal, who assumed the athletics director’s spot Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas. Saal was named new athletics director at Murray State on March 1, 2019, the same day current Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson was elevated from interim president to permanent president.
“We are extremely excited to have Nico back home,” said Jackson in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience at the highest level and will provide the leadership to move us forward in every respect as we transition to the Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conference. Academically, athletically and otherwise, and as I state often, our best days are in front of us as we continue expanding on our 100-year legacy of excellence. Most importantly, Nico fully understands the priority of meeting the needs of our student-athletes and will work to raise the profile and success of all of our athletic programs.”
The move to the conference known to all as “The Valley” is one of the main challenges that Yantko will face in his new position. Murray State made the jump to The Valley earlier this year after being a founding member of the Ohio Valley Conference, which is celebrating its 75th year.
“With this evolving landscape, we know this ... the Missouri Valley Conference is second to none when you look at the competitive nature of where we’re going right now. You just keep going down the list, what we’re positioned to do here, as an institution and within this conference, sets Murray State up on a special stage and we’re going to have to ensure that we’re accelerating on the strong and wonderful trajectory that we are on right now,” Yantko said of how, as Louisiana did in football, baseball and softball, Murray State had a 2022 to remember with numerous programs achieving strong accomplishments, some of which (such as an OVC softball title) had never happened before. “I’m really excited about the position we’re in as we go into the Missouri Valley Conference and what it’s going to allow us to do from an exposure perspective for our university, first and foremost, about also for our competitiveness.
“Hey! Every game, we’ve got to show up and show out.”
At Louisiana, Yantko served for six years as the deputy director of athletics. He led the Ragin’ Cajuns external departments and operations and managed a $35 million budget that had a direct impact on 450 student-athletes, 16 sports programs, 205 department employees and eight athletics venues. Yantko was seen a major reason for Louisiana’s 2021-22 run of Sun Belt Conference championships in football, baseball and softball and the department’s top fundraising year of more than $30 million.
And with the Racers entering The Valley in all but two sports —football and rifle — this academic year and with the football program moving to a Missouri Valley Football Conference seen by many as the top league in the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as NCAA Division 1-AA) in 2023, he said he understands the importance fundraising will have as Racers teams head to the second-oldest league in the nation, next only to the Big Ten.
Yantko addressed this head on Monday night.
“There’s one thing I know. We’re going to have to prioritize having a transformational experience for our student-athletes and, no doubt, within that, we’re going to have to invest in recruiting and revenue generation. We have to have these resources to compete for and win championships,” he said. “You can’t do this with transactional elements. You’re going to have to do this by creating a transformational process of inspiring and incentivzing support.
“Yes, we’re going to ask people for their time, talents and treasures. If all you can do, though, is to come to that game on Saturday? Come see us. If all you can do it $50? We’ll gladly take it, be grateful for it and be good stewards of it.”
Today, Yantko will make his first public appearance since being A.D. Monday. He will formally be introduced during what Racer Athletics dubbed a “public event” that is set for noon in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center on the campus.
Monday night, Yantko admitted to becoming emotional as he thought about what today will bring as he sees people he has not seen in many years.
“It’s going to be special, in so many ways,” he said. “But it’s not about my name or experience. It’s about those student-athletes and coaches, this institution, the tradition. I’m so grateful to come home and be part of this and have a place in helping lead this thing forward.
“I can’t wait to see the smiling faces of Racer Nation and for us to work together to build something special here and to build on this tradition of excellence that’s already here.”
