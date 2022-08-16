MURRAY — A former Murray State athlete is returning to his alma mater, this time to man the top athletics position on the campus.

Nico Yantko, who was a quarterback for the Racer football team between 2007 and 2009, was named the school’s 10th director of athletics on Monday. He comes to his alma mater after serving the past five years as deputy director of athletics at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, formerly Southwestern Louisiana, which he said, like Murray State, has seen several teams on that campus flourish in the past few years.