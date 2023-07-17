MURRAY — About a week ago, America’s college sports community was stunned by the shocking news that the football program at Big10 member Northwestern had apparently been experiencing hazing of its players, some of which apparently had sexual overtones.
The result was its longtime head coach, Pat Fitzgerald — a legend on the Chicago-area campus after he also had helped the Wildcats, long a Big10 doormat, reach major bowl games in the late 1990s — was fired. This came after the school’s president had initially imposed a two-week suspension after an extensive external investigation into reports of hazing within the program. His reasoning for that punishment was the findings of the investigation that indicated Fitzgerald did not have knowledge of the activity.
Two days later, he fired Fitzgerald after the campus newspaper published a story that gave graphic details into the alleged activity after a former player came forward to be interviewed.
Campuses throughout the country have been rocked by this story and it is no different at Murray State. Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, in fact, was a former football quarterback himself at Murray State and assumed the A.D. reins at his alma mater less than a year ago and he said late last week that, regardless of whether a campus has faced a scandal such as this, Northwestern’s situation affects everyone.
“You don’t want to see that happen here for sure. But, you know what? You don’t want to see that happen anywhere,” Yantko said. “For me, you don’t hear about hazing, or whatever it may be, here because that’s not the culture of Murray State. However, I think you’re surprised (especially after numerous campuses have started taking a much harder line with hazing the past several years) but, at the same time in our industry, it’s one of those things where one hurts, we all hurt. That’s a bad look not just for (Northwestern) but everybody out there. It’s an unfortunate scenario.
“At the same time, our goal and our opportunity now is to take that as a teachable moment and reflect and distribute information on how we can learn and grow from it, even on our campus, because nothing is fool proof here. Those things can happen from one decision on one day that just goes awry.”
Yantko said, from what he has seen at his alma mater since assuming the A.D. position officially on Sept. 1, 2022, efforts were already underway on the campus to face this issue head on and not act as if it could not happen with Racer teams. However, he has enacted a couple of new methods in the fight against hazing with head coaches meetings and staff meetings where the issue does receive mention.
“It’s also about bringing in guest speakers and just talking through best practices but, for us, you cannot be proactive enough in these spaces because our job is to create a healthy and transformative experience for our student-athletes,” Yantko said.
“Candidly, it’s being involved. We’ve got to be the eyes and ears at all times on these programs and we demand it from our coaches. They’re 360-degree coaches, right? It’s important that we know what’s going in and around our programs all of the time, who our influences are in the program to what they’re doing in the locker rooms and what they’re doing in the community. We’ve got to be fully engaged and equipped to handle those situations.”
Yantko said he has had opportunities to meet Fitzgerald over the years, through his various administrative duties, including his previous stop as assistant A.D. at Louisiana. He said he found the former Northwestern coach to be, well, how most sports media and other athletics officials throughout the nation have described him — very approachable and pleasant.
That is why this scandal, especially having Fitzgerald’s name attached, has been such a shock.
“For a guy like Pat, who is so respected in our industry and has the great energy and great passion he has, you would’ve never expected that to have gone on — allegedly — on his watch,” Yantko said. Fitzgerald, who was in the second year of a 10-year contract after he guided the Wildcats to a surprise appearance in the 2020 Big10 title game, has denied knowing about the alleged activity or participating in it and has obtained legal counsel in an effort to clear his name.
“At the same time, let’s reflect on it, let’s learn from it and let’s hope and pray those scenarios don’t unfold here at Murray State or elsewhere, right?” Yantko added.
