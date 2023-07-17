MURRAY — About a week ago, America’s college sports community was stunned by the shocking news that the football program at Big10 member Northwestern had apparently been experiencing hazing of its players, some of which apparently had sexual overtones.

The result was its longtime head coach, Pat Fitzgerald — a legend on the Chicago-area campus after he also had helped the Wildcats, long a Big10 doormat, reach major bowl games in the late 1990s — was fired. This came after the school’s president had initially imposed a two-week suspension after an extensive external investigation into reports of hazing within the program. His reasoning for that punishment was the findings of the investigation that indicated Fitzgerald did not have knowledge of the activity. 