MURRAY — Murray State Director of Athletics, Nico Yantko, announced the hiring of Josh Brunner as Senior Associate AD for External Relations and Strategic Initiatives.
Brunner comes to Murray State from Mississippi State where he served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications and led the communications staff and media activities of the Bulldogs’ football program.
“Our goal for this role in our organization was to find an individual with the ability to continue elevating our brand at the national level,” Yantko said. “Josh has the skill set and experience to accomplish that. He is an elite communications professional with a strong background in brand management and crisis communications. He has extensive experience working in the creative and digital spaces. Josh is going to be a tremendous resource for our department and for our student-athletes. We cannot wait for him to arrive in Murray.”
“I cannot thank Nico enough for this incredible opportunity,” Brunner said. “Murray State has one of the most unique brands in the country, and I am looking forward to working with the entire athletics staff to highlight the stories and accomplishments of the department. Katie and I are extremely excited to be part of the Racer Family!”
Brunner also worked with the athletics department at Louisiana, as Associate Director of Athletics for Communications and Digital Strategy. Brunner led the media relations efforts for the Louisiana football program that had a tremendous three year run from 2019-21, including winning a pair of Sun Belt Conference championships and competing in two bowl games. He was the communications contact for the Louisiana women’s basketball team in 2020-21.
At Louisiana, Brunner oversaw the rollout and implementation of the communications strategy for the university’s largest gift in history for athletics, a $15 million pledge to provide Our Lady of Lourdes the stadium naming rights for Cajun Field. He assembled the largest creative staff in the Group of Five, yielding unprecedented engagement and results in the recruiting and fan engagement spaces. With the success Louisiana Football enjoyed, Brunner led an exceptional effort in social media strategy that saw the Ragin’ Cajuns realize 134 percent growth from 2019-21 across all platforms.
Prior to Louisiana, Brunner worked at UAB as communications director and men’s basketball media contact and served as the contact for Kansas State men’s basketball and worked at his alma mater, Auburn, when he was a student.
A native of Hoover, Alabama, Brunner earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Auburn in 2015 and a master’s degree in Counseling and College Student Development from Kansas State in 2017. Brunner is engaged to Kathryn Hoag.
Brunner will also serve as sport administrator for selected teams at Murray State.
