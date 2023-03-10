Young vs.. Evansville

Murray State forward Katelyn Young (31) attacks the Evansville defense during the teams' second game this season at the CFSB Center in Murray. Murray State evened the season series with an 80-60 win behind Young's 29 points.

 STEPHEN FURST/ Murray State Athletics

MOLINE,  Ill. — Earlier in the season, Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner was talking telling the story of the moment she knew star forward Katelyn Young would be signing with the Racers.

It was about four years ago, and Turner said the phone call from Young one winter night started ominously, with the Oakwood, Illinois athlete indicating that she had bad news. Soon, though, Turner knew this was not true as Young told her she indeed would be coming to Murray State as her family could be heard in the background cheering.

