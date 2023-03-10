MOLINE, Ill. — Earlier in the season, Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner was talking telling the story of the moment she knew star forward Katelyn Young would be signing with the Racers.
It was about four years ago, and Turner said the phone call from Young one winter night started ominously, with the Oakwood, Illinois athlete indicating that she had bad news. Soon, though, Turner knew this was not true as Young told her she indeed would be coming to Murray State as her family could be heard in the background cheering.
Turner had just arrived at her home with her youngest son, Cade, in her vehicle.
“I can’t recall exactly, but I think we might have danced and jumped up and down in the driveway together,” Turner said on an episode of the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7 in front of a live audience at the Big Apple Bar and Grill in Murray. The room roared with laughter.
There has been nothing funny about Young’s play since she has arrived in Murray, and Wednesday marked yet another gold-letter occasion in her Racer career. Young was selected to the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team as a forward during the annual Valley banquet at the Rhythm City Resort in Davenport, Iowa.
That came less than 24 hours after Young helped make the Racers’ debut in the Valley Tournament a success with a resounding, if not surprising, 88-46 demolition of Evansville across the Mississippi River from Davenport at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois. She had 18 points and nine rebounds against the Purple Aces and did not come close to playing the entire game as Turner rested she and several other key players for today’s encounter with Valley regular season co-champion Illinois State.
“Kate’s numbers are really good this year and she’s done a good jog of maintaining that as we moved to a new conference,” Turner said of Young, who earned Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference as a sophomore, as well as her second straight All-OVC First Team nod. Wednesday marked her third straight all-conference first team selection.
“Unfortunately, we, as a team, didn’t perform well enough to help get her over the top, and, if it’s any indication, from how they announced it, she obviously came in second.”
The Racers’ debut season in The Valley was not what they had hoped. Murray State was 14-15 in the regular season overall and 7-13 in Valley play with several losses of about 10 points really hurting that mark. It was a player from one of the two teams to tie for The Valley regular-season title — Illinois State — that emerged with Player of the Year in guard Paige Robinson, a two-time NCAA Division 2 All-American at Drury before she transferred to Illinois State before this season.
Turner said Young being passed over for The Valley’s top individual honor should serve as a lesson to her team. Not only was Young apparently edged for Player of the Year, she was the only Murray State player to receive accolades of any kind in Valley postseason honors.
“That’s something where we have to be better as a team and win more games to put ourselves in contention and in order for more of our players to be named to these teams,” she said.
Young is currently ninth in the nation and leads the Missouri Valley in scoring with 21.3 points per game. She is also currently fourth in the conference in rebounds per game at 7.8. Earlier this season, the junior scored a career-high 43 points against Drake in addition to scoring 20-plus points 15 times, 10-plus points 28 times and notching 11 double-doubles.
