MURRAY— For the second time in three weeks, forward Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.
Young averaged 23 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over a two-game week for Murray State that included an upset of defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky Friday night in Lexington. Last Tuesday, Young scored a career-high 32 points in a loss to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay in Murray before following that up with 14 points against UK.
The junior pulled down seven rebounds in each game and added three assists against the Govs and a block against the Wildcats. She finished the week shooting 14-for-28 from the floor (.500), 2-for-5 from 3-point range (.400) and 16-for-19 from the free throw line (.842).
Last season, Young earned the Player of the Week honor seven times in the OVC. It was during that season that Murray State was approved to become a member of The Valley, joining fellow former OVC member Belmont. Young went on to be named OVC Player of the Year.
Young and the Racers return to action tonight when they close out the non-conference portion of their schedule in Bellarmine. Tip-off from historic Freedom Hall in Louisville is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.
