Young 3

Murray State forward Katelyn Young eyes a 3-point jumper earlier this season against UT Chattanooga at the CFSB Center in Murray. 

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY— For the second time in three weeks, forward Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Young averaged 23 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over a two-game week for Murray State that included an upset of defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky Friday night in Lexington. Last Tuesday, Young scored a career-high 32 points in a loss to former Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay in Murray before following that up with 14 points against UK. 