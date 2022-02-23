MURRAY — For the seventh time this season, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Young powered Murray State to two wins on the week by averaging 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. The sophomore tied her career-high of 31 points in an overtime win over Austin Peay, which she followed with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds at UT Martin.
The sophomore shot 51.4 percent from the floor and 85.7-percent from the line on the week, by going 12-for-14 from the stripe on Wednesday and 4-4 Saturday. The Oakwood, Illinois native ended the week by averaging 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
With her seventh award, Young passes the six won by Ashley N. Hayes in 2008-09 to set a new MSU record for most Player of the Week honors in a single-season.
The Murray State women’s basketball team returns to action at the CFSB Center for the final time this season Thursday, when they take on league-leading Belmont in a matchup with huge post-season implications. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
