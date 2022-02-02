MURRAY — For the sixth time this season, forward Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Young shot 73.7% from the floor and averaged 18.0 points per game over a 2-0 week for Murray State. She was once again perfect at the free throw line, at 7-for-7, while also leading the Racers in rebounds at 7.0 per game.
Last Monday, Jan. 24, against SIUE, Young was 8-for-10 from the floor and notched a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-82 win at Edwardsville, Illinois. Not in the stat line was her crucial seal-off of an SIUE defender that allowed teammate Macey Turley an alley to score the winning layup with five seconds left.
Young then added 16 points and five rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting Saturday in an easy win against Morehead State. She was also 1-for-3 from 3-point range on the week with five assists and one block, all while committing just three turnovers over two games.
A Murray State player has now won seven of the 12 awards so far this season, with Turley also earning the honor in Week 2.
The Murray State women’s basketball team returns to action Thursday at the Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee for a Popeye’s Battle of the Border matchup against Austin Peay at 5 p.m.
