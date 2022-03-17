MURRAY — For the first time in the history of Murray State women’s basketball, a Racer has been named as an Associate Press All-American. Sophomore Katelyn Young was named as an AP All-America Honorable Mention Tuesday, by the organization. She is one of just 41 players nationally to be named across three teams and honorable mention.
The 2022 OVC Player of the Year, Young has turned in arguably one of the best seasons by a Racers in the storied history of the program. She won eight OVC Player of the Week honors over the course of the season, tying UT Martin’s Chelsea Perry for the most in league history.
She currently paces the league in both scoring and rebounding at 20.4 points per game and 8.2 boards per game, while also leading the OVC in eight other statistical categories. On top of scoring frequently, she has done so with efficiency, shooting 58.6-percent from the floor on the season, the 11th-best percentage in the nation.
Most recently, Young was named to the OVC All-Tournament team, averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over two games. In the tournament, Young also averaged 3.0 assists per game, shot 58.1-percent from the floor and was a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line.
Today, Young and her teammates will travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
