MURRAY — For the second consecutive season, Murray State forward Katelyn Young has been named to the HerHoopStats.com Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Mid-Season Watchlist. She is one of nine players from the 25-player Pre -Season Watchlist to make the 15-player Mid-Season Watchlist.
Young is one of the most dominant players in the nation, averaging 21.1 points per game and 7.6 rebounds. She is currently 13th in the nation in points per game, 27th in field goal percentage (56%) and 25th in the nation in free throw percentage (89%).
Earlier this season, she became the seventh player in school history to score 40 or more points in a game when she scored 43 at Drake, the third most in school history. In the same game, she tied the school record for made field goals when she sank 19 baskets against the Bulldogs.
In February, HerHoopStats.com will name 10 semifinalists, followed by a five-player finalist list in early March with the winner being named in late March.
2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Midseason Watch List:
Destinee Wells, Belmont, Jr., G
2022-23 Stats: 16.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.2 APG
Previous Appearances: 2022 & 2023 Preseason Lists
McKenna Hofschild, Colorado St., Sr., G
2022-23 Stats: 22.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.3 APG
Previous Appearances: 2023 Preseason List
Abbey Hsu, Columbia, Jr., G
2022-23 Stats: 17.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.1 SPG
Previous Appearances: 2023 Preseason List
Keishana Washington, Drexel, Gr., G
2022-23 Stats: 26.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 1.2 SPG
Previous Appearances: First Appearance
Brynna Maxwell, Gonzaga, Gr., G
2022-23 Stats: 14.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.1 SPG
Previous Appearances: 2023 Preseason List
Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga, Jr., F
2022-23 Stats: 16.1 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.0 BPG, 1.4 SPG
Previous Appearances: First Appearance
Kiki Jefferson, James Madison, Sr., G
2022-23 Stats: 18.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 3.5 APG
Previous Appearances: 2022 Preseason List
Sam Breen, Massachusetts, Gr., F
2022-23 Stats: 17.7 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.8 SPG
Previous Appearances: 2022 Mid-Season & Semifinalist, 2023 Preseason List
Savannah Wheeler, MTSU, Jr., G
2022-23 Stats: 15.5 PPG, 3.8 APG, 1.4 SPG
Previous Appearances: First Appearance
KATELYN YOUNG, Murray St., Jr., F
2022-23 Stats: 20.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.5 APG
Previous Appearances: 2022 Mid-Season & Semifinalist, 2023 Preseason List
Alex Fowler, Portland, Jr., F
2022-23 Stats: 17.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.7 SPG
Previous Appearances: 2021 & 2023 Preseason
Isnelle Natabou, Sacramento St., Jr., C
2022-23 Stats: 16.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.3 BPG
Previous Appearances: 2023 Preseason List
Myah Selland, South Dakota St., R-Sr., F
2022-23 Stats: 16.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.5 SPG
Previous Appearances: 2021 Semifinalist & Finalist, 2022 & 2023 Preseason
Quinesha Lockett, Toledo, Sr., G/F
2022-23 Stats: 16.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG
Previous Appearances: 2023 Preseason List
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, San Francisco, R-Sr., F
2022-23 Stats: 16.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 1.0 BPG, 1.1 SPG n
Previous Appearances: First Appearance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.