Young drives against Bradley

Murray State forward Katelyn Young (31) drives the ball against Bradley defender Ruba Abo Hashesh Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — For the second consecutive season, Murray State forward Katelyn Young has been named to the HerHoopStats.com Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Mid-Season Watchlist. She is one of nine players from the 25-player Pre -Season Watchlist to make the 15-player Mid-Season Watchlist.

Young is one of the most dominant players in the nation, averaging 21.1 points per game and 7.6 rebounds. She is currently 13th in the nation in points per game, 27th in field goal percentage (56%) and 25th in the nation in free throw percentage (89%).