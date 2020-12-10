MURRAY — For the second consecutive week, Katelyn Young of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Young continued to impress as a freshman last week, averaging a double-double of 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. For the week, Young shot an impressive 56.5% from the floor, went 5-for-7 at the free throw line and drained her only 3-point attempt of the week. In the loss at Indiana State, Young scored a career-high 27 points, to go along with 12 rebounds for her second double-double in just three collegiate games.
